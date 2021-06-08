FCC/C10F Participates in LSE 2021

Photo By REBECCA SIDERS | 210805-N-HN101-0026 (SUFFOLK, Va) - Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC)...... read more read more Photo By REBECCA SIDERS | 210805-N-HN101-0026 (SUFFOLK, Va) - Navy Cyber Defense Operations Command (NCDOC) battle watch captains and current operations officers provide the watchstanders and incident responders on the current status of Large Scale Exercise 2021 (LSE 21). LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Specialist, Rebecca Siders/Released) see less | View Image Page

FORT MEADE, Md. – U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / Commander, U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/C10F) is participating in the U.S. Navy’s largest exercise of its kind in decades.



Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021, taking place from August 3-16, is a live, virtual, and constructive, globally-integrated exercise that spans multiple fleets. LSE 2021 is designed to refine how maritime operations across multiple Fleets are synchronized, in support of the joint force. This exercise is the first naval and amphibious large-scale exercise conducted since the Ocean Venture NATO exercises launched in 1981, during the Cold War.



“While it may be unusual for regionally based fleets in this exercise to work simultaneously on a global problem set, this is something we do every day at 10th Fleet,” said Vice Admiral Ross Myers, Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/Navy Space Command/U.S. 10th Fleet. “As the Navy’s only numbered fleet with global reach, we support warfighters in multiple areas of operation, providing them the network security, offensive and defensive cyber operations, space operations and signals intelligence capabilities to take the fight to the adversary in the maritime cyber and space domains. This exercise will be a valuable opportunity to test our forces’ abilities to operate in a contested information space, integrating information warriors all over the globe under simulated combat conditions.”



As the only truly global Maritime Operations Center (MOC), FCC/C10F’s integration and coordination with multiple maritime component commanders in the synchronization of cyber and space operations is essential to the employment of a global warfighting force.



“We are making sure that from a SIGINT (Signals Intelligence), Cyber and Space perspective, we are layering and integrating those capabilities into Navy missions,” said Captain Matthew Ghen, FCC/C10F MOC Director. “We are coordinating, MOC to MOC, to ensure full use of these capabilities.”



FCC/C10F acts in two capacities, as exercise planning and support to execution as well as training audience and participant. FCC/C10F in a planning capacity acts as the Information Warfare (IW) Syndicate lead, ensuring IW support to the various Distributed Maritime Operation hypotheses, which are integrated in the multiple storylines.



“FCC/C10F has been involved in planning for LSE 2021 since 2019, with an emphasis on the IW domain,” said Matt Dawson, Assistant Chief of Staff for Training & Exercises / MOC Training Director. “Our planners stepped up and created the Information Warfare Community (IWC) Syndicate to lead all IW domain-wide planning efforts for exercise design and support of Large-Scale Exercise. They’ve had a very significant role in the actual design of LSE 2021. Our focus is taking what we would normally do in other exercises and applying those affects from a 10th Fleet perspective into LSE 2021. A lot of that has been planning with 6th Fleet in conducting live network maneuvers and things of that nature.”



LSE 2021 spans across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. Supporting sustained 24/7 operations will test C10F headquarters personnel in their ability synchronize across the clemency and will be a challenge as they continually work to provide support to maritime component commanders.



“While we do have very deliberate things planned with 6th Fleet, we are really exercising the fact that we are a global fleet and we have multiple mission sets that need to be carried out in a global wartime effort,” said Dawson. “A challenge we expect is finding ourselves in a multi-threat environment while balancing demands and requirements of multiple geographic fleets under the auspices of one global fleet. This isn’t something we generally exercise or stress during an exercise, so it’s going to force the command to flex the global mission and the support they have to provide to multiple areas during a multiple crisis scenario.”



Many of FCC/C10F’s subordinate task forces and groups are involved with the exercise and are located throughout the globe, each bringing their own unique capabilities to the exercise.



“It’s an enterprise-wide effort,” said Dawson. “It’s safe to say that a significant amount of our subordinate commands are either very much directly participating in the exercise or at least providing response cells for the exercise scenario.”



This exercise provides a unique opportunity to integrate and enhance MOC to MOC operations while gaining a better understanding of Fleet Design in a high end fight.



“We’re going to get a good sense of how Information Warfare contributes to Distributed Maritime Operations,” said Dawson. “A lot to the other fleets are going to get a better understanding of how information warfare contributes to their operations, how integrated and involved they really are, and what an important part FCC/C10F plays as the global Information Warfare fleet commander out there. We can expect to learn a lot, as we do every year through other exercises. We’re going to learn a lot about MOC to MOC communications integration and synchronization. The Navy will be forced to look at how we actually operate within distributed maritime operations in a significantly communications denied/degraded environment. That’s what the Navy and we, FCC/C10F, will probably get out of this exercise.”



FCC is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations and signals intelligence. C10F is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides support of Navy and joint missions in cyber/networks, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



