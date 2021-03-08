NAVFAC Southwest Breaks Ground For FRCSW's New Paint Finish And Corrosion Control Facility

SAN DIEGO - Members from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest, Naval Base Coronado (NBC), Fleet Readiness Service Center Southwest (FRCSW), California 52nd Congressional District, and contractor RQ Construction participated in a groundbreaking ceremony, Aug. 3 in San Diego, which marks the start of construction of a paint and finishing hangar, corrosion control shop, and cleaning facility which includes a wash rack paint complex at Naval Air Station North Island in Naval Base Coronado.



“It all goes back to the CNO’s navigation plan which focuses on Sailors, readiness, capability, and capacity,” said Capt. Mike Oestereicher, NAVFAC Southwest commanding officer. “This particular project directly supports capability, capacity, and readiness through infrastructure investment. Our Sailors cannot go down range and defend our nation unless they have the capabilities and the readiness that this project is going to enable for Naval aviation.”



The current paint complex occupied by FRCSW, built in 1970, has exceeded its service life and is unable to accommodate new mission workloads. Current FRCSW operations have increased, causing congested aircraft production lines, extended turn-around-times, delays in the return of an asset to operational status, and disruptions to critical workload demands.



“When it comes to supporting a production effort of 100 plus aircraft per year, all roads lead to paint,” said Capt. Steven Leehe, FRCSW commanding officer. “All PMI special rework aircraft must pass through our paint facility before leaving here. The existing paint hangar is literally the pinch point by which all product lines are subordinated for their throughput velocity. This facility will eliminate the current heel-to-toe congo line of aircraft waiting in the cue for paint which will greatly enhance our ability to increase throughput and reduce turnaround times.”



The new paint facility will consist of a 35,000-square foot paint-finishing hangar and an 18,000-square Foot Corrosion Control Facility. The paint complex will provide expansion for new mission MV-22 workload, doubles capacity of inducted H-60R/S Sea Hawk, support for F-35 low observable applications and will accommodate all Navy Fleet west coast carrier-based aircraft that must utilize FRCSW corrosion control/paint and finishing services. The new facility will also allow FRCSW to meet required operational contingency to have excess capacity, and will allow FRCSW to meet PMI-1 Cor-Ban 35 coating application requirements.



“We all know that without proper maintenance support none of our nation’s aviation missions would be possible,” said Congressman Scott Peters. “This command keeps America’s military, pilots, and crews flying safely in missions around the globe, and we count on you as a critical component of our national security. The final step for any new aircraft delivery is a quality paint job. This new facility will complete aircraft delivery to squadrons in the most efficient way, maximizing production and improving overall military readiness. When it is finished, the facility will serve a crucial role in the delivery of Navy and Marine Corps aircraft that will be flown in the San Diego area and deployed worldwide in support of our national defense.”



FRCSW is the Navy's principal west coast maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility servicing more than 225 airframes and 35,000 components annually. The primary function of a depot level paint and de-paint facility is to provide the necessary space and services to perform complete corrosion control activities on aircraft undergoing scheduled major maintenance checks or a scheduled complete corrosion control repaint. Facilities must be capable of providing washing, rinsing, paint stripping, corrosion removal, protective coating and painting services required for all operations involved with the total paint, or de-paint of an entire aircraft. Aircraft in throughput often require services before and after airframe shop rework. All Navy west coast carrier-based aircraft utilize FRCSW paint complex services for protection from corrosive elements.



NAVFAC Southwest personnel in attendance at the groundbreaking included Project Manager Robert Goldyn, Design Manager Dora Villa, Facilities Engineering Acquisition Division (FEAD) Director at NBC Lt. Cmdr. Cody Keesee, and Project Management & Engineering FEAD Branch Head at NBC Lt. Owen Allen.



NAVFAC Southwest personnel delivers supported commands with services in planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works support for U.S. Navy shore facilities, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, and other federal agencies in California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Colorado.

