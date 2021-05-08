USS America Expeditionary Strike Group Participates in Combined and Joint Battle Problem

CORAL SEA (Aug. 5, 2021) – USS America Expeditionary Strike Group (AMA ESG), along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), begin operations alongside Royal Australian Navy’s HMAS Canberra (L 02) and HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155); and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force JS Makinami (DD 115) in support of the Combined and Joint Battle Problem (CJBP), 5-8 August.



“It should come as no surprise that our blue-green team will continue to operate with like-minded nations in order to promote stability and the international rules-based order,” said Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, commander Expeditionary Strike Group 7. “Operations such as these ensure our forces can come together, if called upon, to defend shared interest in the region and respond to conventional or non-conventional threats.”



CJBP is one of many operations nested under the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Large Scale Global Exercise (LSGE) 21. LSGE 21 is global command and control exercise, with a regional focus, to enhance integration of the U.S., allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.



The U.S. in conjunction with like-minded partners and allies will operate across several bases in the region and project sustained combat power. During CJBP, surface units will conduct complex maneuvering, refueling at sea, and integrate aviation assets through helicopter cross-

deck opportunities.



Royal Australian Navy, Commodore Flotillas, Commodore Mick Harris highlighted the opportunities that LSGE 21 presents for Australia.



“Australia always looks forward to working and training with our like-minded partners and friends to address shared security challenges in our region,” Commodore Harris said. “This exercise with the USS America Expeditionary Strike Group and JS Makinami represents an opportunity to enhance our ability to seamlessly integrate anywhere in the world.”



Each training evolution was planned and coordinated among units and will be executed as multi-domain operations in order to provide commanders with numerous options for executing processes and maneuvers. Events are based on a continuum of scenarios and designed to test operational concepts.



Together, the forward-deployed ships of ESG 7 and elements of the 31st MEU are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force in support of peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

