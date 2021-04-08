Fort McCoy Non-Appropriated Fund CPAC receives high marks after audit

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Human Resources Officer Paula Skinner (left) discusses business Aug. 4, 2021, with...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Human Resources Officer Paula Skinner (left) discusses business Aug. 4, 2021, with Human Resources Specialist Kate Sharp at office for the Fort McCoy Non-Appropriated Fund Civilian Personnel Advisory Center in building 2187 at Fort McCoy, Wis. The office recently received a high audit score that was among the best in the Army for non-appropriated fund CPACs. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The three-person team at the Fort McCoy Non-Appropriated Fund Civilian Personnel Advisory Center (CPAC) recently earned a 98 (out of 100) score in an audit of the center — a score that is “among the best in the Army.”



The center, which is part of the Civilian Human Resources Agency (CHRA), was reviewed by CHRA for a number of areas, said Human-Resources Officer Paula Skinner.



“(CHRA) Non-Appropriated Funds (NAF) implemented an internal audit program in 2019,” Skinner said. “It was designed to offer an objective review of human-resource servicing in the interest of ensuring compliance, consistency, and improving operations. The CHRS Operations, Compliance and Sustainment Team is responsible for this annual audit.



“The audit encompasses a technical review of personnel actions, incentive awards, staffing, position classification, performance evaluations and awards, automation systems and suitability, and operating environment (customer satisfaction),” Skinner said.



Skinner, who works with Human Resources Specialists Kate Sharp and Kari Albrecht in the office, said the team has done well in recent years in the audit.



“In 2019, the McCoy NAF audit had an overall score of 87 percent and an operating environment score of 91 percent,” Skinner said. “In July 2020, we received an overall audit rating of 92 percent with an operating environment score of 99 percent. For audit year 2021, we received an overall 98 percent rating with operating environment score of 100 percent.”



Skinner took over as the human-resources officer in March 2020. At that time, the office had five staff members, and since September 2020, the center went to three employees.



Despite losing staff members, Skinner said her team continues to strive for excellence.



“I am very proud of my staff, and I feel like I have the best team in the Army,” Skinner said. “We make a good team. We work well with each other, and it shows.”



Sharp said she enjoys working on the team.



“I have been here only a year, so I can’t take credit for the ratings from previous years but this year’s audit rating I think is something we are all proud of,” Sharp said. “Doing great work is easy when you have a great team.”



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss honored the center team in an email with a “Great job Fort McCoy NAF (CPAC) team” comment. And Patric McGuane, programs director of the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), said he is proud of the team as well for excellently supporting his directorate, and more.



“I couldn’t be more proud of our Fort McCoy NAF Civilian Personnel Advisory Center team,” McGuane said.



“This audit score verifies what our team has known for some time — our CPAC team is incredible,” McGuane said. “The dedication, professionalism, and unwavering support they provide to me, our leaders, and employees is second to none. I have not received better support from a CPAC anywhere in the Army in the decades I’ve been with DFMWR.



“This is all the more remarkable when you consider that dynamic team of three handles the bulk of the NAF workload for not only Fort McCoy, but for our sister station of Fort Hunter-Liggett, Calif., as well,” McGuane said. “Paula Skinner, Kari Albrecht, and Kate Spade are true Army professionals, and it is an honor to have them as part of our DFMWR team.”



Skinner said her office supports approximately 160 employees between Fort McCoy and Fort Hunter-Liggett. She also said they look forward to continuing to help all those employees. “With this team, I know we will continue to do great things,” she said.



Learn more about NAF employment opportunities by visiting usajobs.gov and looking up Fort McCoy or Fort Hunter-Liggett. Learn more about NAF activities at Fort McCoy by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com.



And, learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.