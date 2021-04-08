Public Affairs taking readiness to the next level at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center

Photo By Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw | U.S. Air Force public affairs specialists with the 110th Wing at Battle Creek Air...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw | U.S. Air Force public affairs specialists with the 110th Wing at Battle Creek Air National Guard base gather around for camera technique training during Northern Strike 21-2 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug. 2, 2021. Northern Strike is one of the Department of Defense’s largest reserve component readiness exercises, which occurs for two weeks in the beginning of August at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Wynndermere Shaw) see less | View Image Page

Roughly 6,000 troops from across the world have gathered together for a massive military exercise held in northwest Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center, located in Alpena and Grayling. For two weeks in August, Northern Strike 21-2 will conduct various exercises by land, sea and air, and eight Air National Guard public affairs specialists are leveraging the opportunity to complete qualification training while also providing real-world media coverage to the exercise.



Northern Strike is one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises. Airmen are exposed to multiple models of aircraft, international allies, live-fire exercises and much more. Seizing that opportunity, Air National Guard Public Affairs specialists from the 110th Wing, 182nd Airlift Wing, 183rd Wing, 127th Wing and Michigan Joint Force Headquarters teamed up to train and create content together. The experience gained in a unique training platform like Northern Strike gave these Airmen a unique edge in their career.



“Not only am I learning a lot about my job by being here at Northern Strike in a public affairs capacity, but because of the time constraint and how difficult everything is, I’m experiencing a lot of personal growth too,” said Staff Sgt. Joseph L. Pagan, a public affairs specialist with the 182nd Airlift Wing and one of the eight Public Affairs Airmen assigned to Northern Strike 21-2



Upon completion of basic training and technical training school, Airmen move on to additional career development courses and on-the-job training. This includes upgrade training to reach their journeyman skill level, also known as “5-level”. Upgrade training requirements for Public Affairs journeymen include competency in video production, photostory illustrations, feature story writing, media operations support, alert photography and light theory.



Airman Katherine Jacobus, a public affairs specialist with the 183rd Wing, said she is very fortunate to have a setting like Northern Strike for her to develop her skills and techniques more.



“It’s a pretty heavy workload,” she said. “Part of it is a lot of review from tech school, but I also like that we have to train to get our 5-level. It hones in a lot of the skills we've already learned while additionally teaching us new skills.”



It can take Air National Guard Airmen 12 or more months to earn a 5-level qualification, largely relying on only one weekend a month of training time. Northern Strike allows an opportunity for drill status Guardsmen to expedite the process.



“What the Northern Strike training exercise provides is incomparable to anything you can get on a drill week or at home station annual training,” said Master Sgt. Lealan Buehrer, a public affairs superintendent with the 182nd Airlift Wing. “It provides real field experience, it provides a tactical environment and it provides stressful challenges that emulate what you could see in deployed joint-force, multinational environments. The National All-Domain Warfighting Center offers a very special opportunity to take your personal and professional readiness to the next level.”