USARCENT Welcomes New Commanding General

Photo By Sgt. Leo Jenkins | U.S. Army Central's outgoing Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Terry Ferrell, and his wife,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Leo Jenkins | U.S. Army Central's outgoing Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Terry Ferrell, and his wife, Retired Col. Robbie Ferrell, shared messages of gratitude with family, friends, and fellow USARCENT teammates following USARCENT's Change of Command ceremony at Patton Hall's Lucky Park on Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Aug. 4, 2021. Ferrell assumed command of USARCENT on March 8, 2019, and relinquished USARCENT command to Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark before culminating his 38-year career with an afternoon retirement ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Leo Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. - U.S. Army Central, the Army Service Component Command of U.S. Central Command, hosted a Change of Command ceremony at Patton Hall’s Lucky Park, Aug. 4, here.



During the ceremony, incoming Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Ronald P. Clark, assumed command from outgoing Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Terry Ferrell.



Ferrell took command of the unit on March 8, 2019, and led the diverse organization of multi-component deployed formations through the Central Command region’s transitioning operational environment, to include adapting to protect the force through the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure USARCENT troops remained healthy and ready.



The Commanding General of U.S. Central Command, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, officiated the ceremony to include the symbolic passing of the colors from the outgoing to incoming commander.



McKenzie thanked the Ferrell family for their service and applauded the way the USARCENT team navigated and drove forward through COVID and other aggressions and changes in the region. He said the Army truly is the backbone of CENTCOM.



The Vice Chief of Staff of the Army, Gen. Joseph Martin, also spoke during the ceremony. He echoed McKenzie’s sentiment. He said USARCENT, “never skipped a beat while advancing our Nation’s interests,” and added that, “considering the amount of forces you move in and out of [theater], this was a great accomplishment.”



Both agreed that Clark was the right leader to continue USARCENT’s success, and welcomed him and his family to the unique command position.



Clark celebrated the USARCENT teammates, past and present, who’ve built the Patton’s Own legacy, and said, “it is the greatest professional honor of my life to serve in your ranks.”



Clark most recently served as the Chief of Staff for U.S. Indo-Pacifc Command in Hawaii.



Prior to the Change of Command ceremony, USARCENT hosted Clark’s appointment ceremony to the rank of Lieutenant General, and following the Change of Command ceremony, Patton’s Own celebrated Ferrell’s 38 years of selfless service to the Army and his country with a retirement ceremony.



Ferrell’s other key assignments during his career include: Chief of Staff of U.S. Central Command, Commanding General of 7th Infantry Division, and Commander of the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, Djibouti in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.