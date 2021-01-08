Photo Essay: C-17 Globemaster III training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A C-17 Globemaster III soars through the sky Aug. 1, 2021, after taking off from...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A C-17 Globemaster III soars through the sky Aug. 1, 2021, after taking off from Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis.The C-17 Globemaster III is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force for the U.S. Air Force, accordingtoits fact sheet. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area. The aircraft can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions and can transport litters and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations. The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improve the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States. C-17s are also frequently used in training events at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A C-17 Globemaster III soars through the sky Aug. 1, 2021, after taking off from Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The C-17 Globemaster III is the most flexible cargo aircraft to enter the airlift force for the U.S. Air Force, accordingtoits fact sheet.



The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the deployment area.



The aircraft can perform tactical airlift and airdrop missions and can transport litters and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations.



The inherent flexibility and performance of the C-17 force improve the ability of the total airlift system to fulfill the worldwide air mobility requirements of the United States.



C-17s are also frequently used in training events at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Also, located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



