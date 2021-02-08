USAG Daegu College Fair Empowers Soldiers to Pursue Educational Opportunities

Courtesy Photo | Dozens of Soldiers and community members had a chance to learn more about services...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dozens of Soldiers and community members had a chance to learn more about services offered by the USAG Daegu Education Centers and explored educational opportunities on the Korean peninsula during a college fair July 30th at Camp Carroll in South Korea. see less | View Image Page

CAMP CARROLL, Republic of Korea — Dozens of Soldiers and community members had a chance to learn more about services offered by USAG Daegu Education Centers and explored educational opportunities on the Korean peninsula during a college fair July 30th at Camp Carroll.



University representatives and guidance counselors provided instant access to information and answered questions during the outreach event—emphasizing the importance of education for both professional and personal self-development. USAG Daegu Commander Col. Brian P. Schoellhorn and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Raymond S. Myers joined the Area IV Education Centers team for a cake-cutting ceremony at the event with USO providing refreshments.



USAG Daegu Education Centers offer assistance with pursuing degree programs with U.S. colleges as well as Army Continuing Education System educational programs and lifetime learning opportunities.



“The Camp Henry Education Center and Camp Carroll Education Center have guidance counselors available to assist you in furthering your education,” said USAG Education Services Officers Chief Dr. John McCraw. “Empower yourself and take charge of your education today.”



“Stop by an education center in Area IV and learn more about everything from tuition assistance to the Army Personnel Testing program to the Basic Skill Enhancement Program and Transition Assistance Program,” said USAG Daegu Camp Carroll Guidance Counselor Shalonda Wright. “Also join us the first and last Tuesday of each month at Camp Carroll's Hill Top Grill 303 for Tuition Talk Tuesdays with everything you need to know about tuition assistance.”



Contact the Camp Henry Education Center (Building S-1840) at 763-4924 or the Camp Carroll Education Center (Building T-236) at 763-5406. Walk-ins are available Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



ArmyIgnitED is a tailored, intuitive resource that empowers you to achieve your educational goals. Sign up for an account at https://www.armyignited.com