Ivy Soldiers participate in Exercise Talisman Sabre 21

QUEENSLAND, Australia --- Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division, stationed out of Fort Carson, Colorado, were among some of the U.S. forces who participated in the exercise. “Ivy Leaders” and Soldiers served as key planners during unified land Operations including the airborne insertion and an amphibious assault, which ran from July 18-31 near Townsville, Queensland, Australia.

Exercise Talisman Sabre (TS21) is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between the Australian Defence Forces and the U.S. Military involving more than 17,000 participants from across seven nations.

“Through realistic training is the only way to prepare for and replicate what Soldiers will face during combat,” said Maj. Ian Morris, the 4th Infantry Division G5 lead planner. “Our country’s strength comes from our strong bonds with our allies and partners. TS21 offered 4ID and the ADF the chance to prepare to fight and win in real world combat.”



The exercise which is held every two years aims to enhance the U.S.-Australia alliance and provide effective and intense training to ensure the forces are capable, interoperable, responsive and combat-ready.

“It’s a significant commitment to be away from home and family, but when I look at the lasting impacts of our efforts: increased readiness, stronger bonds with allies and partners and a safer, securer world – I know it’s worth it,” said Brig. Gen. Eric Strong, U.S. Army’s 4th Infantry Division Forward Command Post acting as the Combined Land Forces Component Command commander for the Land Component of TS21.

The exercise is designed to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain operations scenarios that address the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns.

“This is really important work we’re doing here with our key allies, the Australians,“ said Strong. “Our soldiers are doing a great job and I couldn’t be any prouder.”

