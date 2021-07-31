USS America Expeditionary Strike Group Concludes Participation in Talisman Sabre 21

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni | 210722-N-HG846-1003 CORAL SEA (July 22, 2021) – (From left) USNS Rappahannock (T-AO...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Dan Serianni | 210722-N-HG846-1003 CORAL SEA (July 22, 2021) – (From left) USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), ROKS Wang Geon (DD 978), HMAS Parramatta (FFH 154), USS America (LHA 6), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), JS Makinami (DD 112), USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3), (center) HMCS Calgary (FFH 335), (back) USS New Orleans (LPD 18), HMAS Brisbane (D 41), and USS Germantown (LSD 42) steam in formation during Talisman Sabre (TS) 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australian and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Daniel Serianni) see less | View Image Page

CORAL SEA- USS America (LHA 6) Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG), after two weeks of large-scale multinational maritime operations and exercises, alongside partner nations and allies, concluded Talisman Sabre 21, July 31.

During Talisman Sabre 21, the America ARG-MEU team integrated with the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Navy for maritime operations further enhancing our ability to respond to crises as part of a joint or combined effort. Partner nations trained together operating in a contested maritime environment while conducting integrated amphibious and air defense operations, as well as tactical maneuvering and replenishments-at-sea.



"During Talisman Sabre our Marines and Sailors were able to hone, and demonstrate our ability to fight in a distributed maritime environment alongside our partners and allies," said Col. Michael Nakonieczny, commanding officer, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). "Talisman Sabre allowed us to focus on littoral training, improve readiness and interoperability, while demonstrating that wherever we go, whatever we do, we do it together."



This was the ninth iteration of the exercise, which is the United States’ largest military exercise with Australia. Through the duration of the exercise, Australia, the U.S. and other partner forces conducted high-end training in complex, multi-domain warfare scenarios at sea, in the littorals and on the ground.

“Every time we get together, it's important to sharpen our skills, but, but more importantly, it's about relationships and establishing those relationships on a tactical level,” said Capt. Greg Baker, commodore, Amphibious Squadron 11. “For us to get to know our partner nations and allies on a tactical level and how they communicate is incredibly important because if something happens and we need to come together we can do that quickly and seamlessly.”



Talisman Sabre is Australia’s largest military exercise with the United States and is a demonstration of our strong alliance that is underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades operating and training together. Despite scaled-down force sizes due to COVID-19 protection measures, TS21 was extremely complex in nature, presenting 21st Century multi-domain challenges to enhance interoperability among participating nations.

"All of our partners have maintained the commitment and capability to operate in the COVID-19 environment," said Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, commander, ESG 7. 'The flexibility of our

militaries to plan in a virtual environment, then move seamlessly to a meaningful, persistent and complex exercise clearly demonstrates that our multinational force is resilient and always combat ready."



At the heart of Talisman Sabre, the U.S.-Australia alliance dates back more than 100 years, encompassing every modern world conflict since World War I. Maintaining and building trust with like-minded allies and partners is crucial to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



"Working alongside allies, and seeing their proficiency and how it mirrors ours has been eye opening. I have great confidence that if required to fight together, we would not only fight, we would prevail," said Nakonieczny.



Together, the forward-deployed ships of ESG 7 and elements of the 31st MEU are operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



