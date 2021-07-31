Military Units Set Up Mobile Medical Sites in Dover

DOVER, Del. -- Nearly 250 service members from multiple states deployed to Central Delaware, July 29, 2021, to provide no-cost health care to the medically underserved community in the area.



The medical-training mission, Central Delaware Partnership for Hope, will provide medical, dental, optometry, mental health and nutrition services to the general public while simultaneously training service members for deployed environments.



With 25% of Dover’s population of about 38,000 below the poverty line, the mission provides direct and lasting benefits to residents of each community served.



No appointment is necessary and services will be available Aug. 1-9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at three locations in Dover: North Dover, South Dover and Towne Point Elementary Schools. No proof of insurance or identification is needed. This is a mask required event.



The Delaware National Guard has participated in the Innovative Readiness Training program three times the last four years; this year is the first time it is hosting the training.



The National Guard-led joint-training event is sponsored by the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs and brings together Army, Marine, Navy and Air Force Guard and Reserve units from throughout the country.

“We are going to have a huge impact on the community through medical, dental, and optometry care,” said Capt. Daniel Collins, the IRT’s operations officer in charge from the Delaware Army National Guard’s 31st Civil Support Team.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.01.2021 Story ID: 402177 Location: DOVER, DE, US by Maj. Bernie Kale