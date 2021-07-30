Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Armored Division updates missing noncommissioned officer case

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Story by Lt. Col. Allie Payne 

    1st Armored Division

    FORT BLISS, Texas— Through concerted efforts of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss leaders in coordination with local law enforcement and National Park authorities, Sgt. Daniel A. Soto de Jesus was found alive.

    Our priority remains the safety and well-being of this Soldier and his family. In an effort to respect the privacy of Sgt. Soto de Jesus’ family, no further details are provided at this time.

    The 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss would like to thank our community and interagency partners for their tremendous efforts and support in finding Sgt. Soto de Jesus.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 19:18
    Story ID: 402170
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Armored Division updates missing noncommissioned officer case, by LTC Allie Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Armored Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT