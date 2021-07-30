1st Armored Division updates missing noncommissioned officer case

FORT BLISS, Texas— Through concerted efforts of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss leaders in coordination with local law enforcement and National Park authorities, Sgt. Daniel A. Soto de Jesus was found alive.



Our priority remains the safety and well-being of this Soldier and his family. In an effort to respect the privacy of Sgt. Soto de Jesus’ family, no further details are provided at this time.



The 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss would like to thank our community and interagency partners for their tremendous efforts and support in finding Sgt. Soto de Jesus.



-30-

