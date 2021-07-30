WAMC Soldier represents Regional Health Command-Atlantic at competition

Photo By Cpl. Andrew Garcia | U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Yakima Sanderlin, a Healthcare Specialist, from the Regional...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Andrew Garcia | U.S. Army 1st. Sgt. Yakima Sanderlin, a Healthcare Specialist, from the Regional Health Command- Atlantic, climbs a rope during the U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) 2021 Best Leader Competition, July 26, 2021, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The 2021 MEDCOM Best Leader Competition is happening July 25-30, 2021, at Schofield Barracks, (Oahu), Hawaii. Sixteen Soldiers from the MEDCOM’s four regions are enduring arduous combat focused events such as a taxing obstacle course; night land navigation through the jungles of Schofield Barracks; simulated combat medical care; and weapons fire under stress. Each of them has hopes of becoming the MEDCOM’s Soldier or Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year. The winners will be announced at an award ceremony at Tripler Army Medical Center, in Honolulu on July 30. The winners will move forward to the Army’s Best Warrior Competition in the fall to compete to be the Army’s 2021 Soldier or NCO of the Year. For photos and video of the competition visit the event’s page at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/ArmyMedicineBestLeaderCompetition and https://www.flickr.com/photos/armymedicine/. Also, follow us @ArmyMedicine, @CSMMEDCOM, and at www.facebook.com/OfficialArmyMedicine see less | View Image Page

Fort Belvoir, Va. (July 30, 2021) — A Headquarters Company, Troop Battalion, Womack Army Medical Center, North Carolina, Soldier is competing in the 2021 U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader Competition in Schofield Barracks, Honolulu, Hawaii, July 25-30.



WAMC Health Care Specialist 1st Sgt. Yakima Sanderlin is one of four Soldiers representing the Regional Health Command-Atlantic and one of 16 Soldiers competing for the MEDCOM Soldier or Noncommissioned Officer of the Year award.



“She is undoubtedly the go-to individual,” Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Miller, WAMC Command Sergeant Major and Sanderlin’s mentor, said. “As her previous commander stated, ‘She is the Real Deal!’ … Understand, she is selfless and takes time to place all those around her under her watch. First Sgt. Sanderlin is a remarkable leader, and it’s an honor to serve alongside her.”



Winners of the 2021 MEDCOM Best Leader Competition will go on to represent MEDCOM at the 2021 Army Best Warrior Competition in the fall. Competitors came from all four of MEDCOM’s regional health commands: RHC-Atlantic, RHC-Central, RHC-Europe and RHC-Pacific.



During the competition, Soldiers are challenged mentally and physically as they compete in a water survival challenge, an obstacle course, day and night land navigation, a “stress shoot” and a mystery event.



Sanderlin said her biggest challenge along the way was balancing her daily duties and responsibilities, college coursework and preparing for the competition.



Of the competition’s events, Sanderlin is looking forward to the team events.



“Any event that will promote team thinking will be my favorite,” Sanderlin said. “Every member brings unique experiences to the table regardless of rank.”



In order to qualify for the 2021 MEDCOM Best Leader Competition, competitors had to compete at the regional level.



A couple of weeks prior to her selection for the regional competition, Sanderlin took on the role of Headquarters Company first sergeant.

Which is one of the reasons Miller said adaptability is one of her strengths.



Miller added that, to prepare for the competition, Sanderlin trained at a local Medical Simulation Training Center, refreshed her Air Assault and Expert Field Medical badge knowledge and practiced land navigation.



He also said, Sanderlin is committed to excellence and the profession.



“She honestly cares and takes the time to understand a problem before making a decision,” Miller added.



“She has the unique ability to process real-life situations and give honest and candid feedback in a timely manner,” Miller said.



Sanderlin has earned Miller’s confidence in her leadership skills and ability to continue to grow as a leader.



“We all continue to learn every day,” Miller said. “As a fairly new first sergeant, I am extremely confident, 1st Sgt. Sanderlin has the drive and character to continue to grow and excel in her position.”



Miller believes Sanderlin has what it takes to be the best leader.



Miller said Sanderlin’s dedication to her duty and the mission is matched only by her genuine concern for her family, the Soldiers and their well-being.



“She leads from the front and always aims to bring out the best [in] all of her teammates,” Miller added.



So, to Sanderlin’s competitors, Miller said, “She is determined, will give it her all, and she always has more in the tank!”



Outside of the competition, Sanderlin said that a goal of hers is to earn entry into the Sergeant Audie Murphy Club and that her niece and nephews are her greatest inspiration.



“Many of my decisions are with them in mind and ensuring that I am also setting an example for them,” Sanderlin said.



Being a role model and leader is not new for Sanderlin. She was honored nationally in 2005 by Glamour magazine.



“When I was a [private first class], I was selected as one [of] Glamour magazine’s ‘2005 Women of the Year’ for my contributions in support of Hurricane Katrina humanitarian support with the 82nd Airborne Division,” Sanderlin said.



Competition and the MEDCOM Soldier and NCO of the Year award winners are set to be announced during an award ceremony that will be held at Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii, July 30, 2021.