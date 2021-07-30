A&FRC provides bundles of information to parents

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm | Information provided to parents at the Bundles for Babies workshop is displayed at the...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm | Information provided to parents at the Bundles for Babies workshop is displayed at the Airman and Family Readiness Center at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 9, 2021. Bundles for Babies is a free workshop, funded by the Air Force Aid Society where parents receive information about budgeting for a baby, childcare, nutrition and as well as briefings from subject matter experts from Family Advocacy, Exceptional Family Member Program, Military Life Consultant and the Delaware Office of Highway Safety. Following the workshop, each family receives a $50 gift card to use at the Base Exchange for baby supplies, courtesy for AFAS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. -- Expecting a new bundle of joy can bring a range of emotions.



To help ease the transition to parenthood, the Airman and Family Readiness Center on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, hosts Bundles for Babies, a free, bi-monthly workshop designed primarily for Air Force parents.



“We provide valuable information to parents, not just first-time parents, but for seasoned ones as well,” said Jennifer Aubrey, A&FRC community readiness consultant. “By coming to the workshop, we hope Airmen leave with knowledge and contacts if they need help from one of the services.”



The two-hour workshop brings in helping agencies from across the base to provide information to Airmen and their families who have a newborn or are expecting a new child. Attendees receive information about budgeting for a baby, childcare and nutrition, along with briefings from subject matter experts from Family Advocacy, Exceptional Family Member Program, Military Family Life Consultant and the Delaware Office of Highway Safety.



“I learned about this workshop through the New Parent Support Program,” said Senior Airman Brianna Graham, 436th Medical Support Squadron radiology technician. “I like to try and attend everything since this is our first baby.”



Michael Pepper, A&FRC director, said while the workshop might not cover everything, it provides information from birth to investing for college.



“At the workshop, we give information that is beneficial for them, but it’s up to the Airmen to seek out more information if they want it,” said Pepper. “We help refer them to the right helping agencies as needed and set the conditions for success.”



Master Sgt. Ronald Graham, 314th Recruiting Squadron flight chief, said his first sergeant encouraged him to attend to get information as a new parent.



“It never hurts to attend and learn something,” said Ronald Graham. “Even if it doesn’t apply to you now, you may be able to use it in the future.”



The workshop is funded by the Air Force Aid Society. AFAS is the official charity of the Air and Space Forces, providing emergency assistance, educational support and community programs. Following the workshop, each family receives a $50 Base Exchange gift card to use for baby supplies, courtesy of AFAS.



“Aside from the information that is provided, the workshop is also a great opportunity to talk and meet with other parents,” said Aubrey. “We have some moms asking about due dates and names for their babies and later set up playdates.”



For more information, to sign up or confirm eligibility, call the A&FRC at 302-677-6930.