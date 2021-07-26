Committee of 100 hosts "Taste of Altus"

The Committee of 100 hosted Altus Air Force Base newcomers and their families at the “Taste of Altus” event at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus, Oklahoma, July 26, 2021. Eighteen local restaurants and vendors had the opportunity to provide select items from their menus, free of charge, to welcome the new arrivals and immerse them in Altus culture.



There were also several games and activities for all ages to enjoy, including mechanical bull riding, a free throw contest, a bounce house, cornhole, giant Jenga, and video games.



Due to COVID-19, this was the Committee of 100’s first event since 2019. Approximately 300 Airmen and family members were in attendance, including the new 97th Air Mobility Wing command team, Col. Blaine Baker and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores.

