Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Committee of 100 hosts "Taste of Altus"

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Story by 2nd Lt. Cameron Silver 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The Committee of 100 hosted Altus Air Force Base newcomers and their families at the “Taste of Altus” event at the Jackson County Expo Center in Altus, Oklahoma, July 26, 2021. Eighteen local restaurants and vendors had the opportunity to provide select items from their menus, free of charge, to welcome the new arrivals and immerse them in Altus culture.

    There were also several games and activities for all ages to enjoy, including mechanical bull riding, a free throw contest, a bounce house, cornhole, giant Jenga, and video games.

    Due to COVID-19, this was the Committee of 100’s first event since 2019. Approximately 300 Airmen and family members were in attendance, including the new 97th Air Mobility Wing command team, Col. Blaine Baker and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.30.2021 15:29
    Story ID: 402148
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Committee of 100 hosts "Taste of Altus", by 2nd Lt. Cameron Silver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Altus
    Community
    AETC
    Mobility's Hometown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT