AFMC Supervisor Toolkit augments new leader success

Courtesy Photo | The Air Force Materiel Command Supervisor Toolkit offers leaders a single location to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Air Force Materiel Command Supervisor Toolkit offers leaders a single location to access information related to employee management. Available on the AFMC SharePoint, the site includes links to human resources information, policy and guidance, civilian disciplinary procedures, recruitment and hiring, hot topics and more see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command Supervisor Toolkit provides command leaders with a single location to access resources, tools and guidance for successful management of civilian employee teams.



The toolkit, available on the AFMC SharePoint, includes links to information on performance management, discipline, recruitment, benefits, recognition and more, ensuring supervisors have what they need to nurture and grow successful, high-performing teams across the organization.



“As a result of AFMC We Need surveys, we learned that managers felt challenged and oftentimes overwhelmed when searching for information related to managing civilians in the organization,” said Nicole Estes, AFMC Human Resources Specialist. “The site is a repository of information that helps managers with all aspects of civilian management, from accountability and discipline, to performance management, awards, staffing and recruitment, and more. Feedback has been extremely positive, and supervisors appreciate having one spot to look for any and all information on managing teams.”



In addition to providing a wealth of human resources guidance, the site is kept current with information pertaining to ‘hot topics’ such as diversity, equity and inclusion, the coronavirus pandemic, resiliency, and AFMC We Need issues. The toolkit also provides links to ‘tips and tricks’ from seasoned supervisors, offering new leaders access to the experiences and lessons learned from others across the command.



“Our goal is to help managers transition into their new roles with the confidence and knowledge to be successful,” said Estes.



The AFMC Supervisor Toolkit complements recent efforts to support the success of leaders and supervisors across the command. In January 2021, AFMC launched a new Supervisor Development Course in an effort to better equip first-line supervisors to successfully lead command teams. The course complements the mandatory supervisor training provided by the Air Force and offers supervisors in-depth training on personnel and workplace policies and the opportunity for practical application of concepts through case studies, mentorship and collaborative learning.



“Our leaders play a key role in the success of our organizational teams. The toolkit and other complementary efforts are just one way we continue to ensure the success of our AFMC Airmen,” said Estes.



The AFMC Supervisor Toolkit can be accessed at https://go.usa.gov/xFZeZ. Although the site is geared towards managers and supervisors, it is open to all AFMC employees on a Common Access Card-enabled device.