101st Division Sustainment Brigade Returns Home From the Middle East

FORT CAMPBELL, Kentucky – On August 3, the 101st Division Sustainment Brigade ‘Lifeliners’, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), will conduct an Uncasing Colors Ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the 101st Airborne Division parade field. This ceremony will mark the return of the unit to Fort Campbell and the first time in several years that all Screaming Eagles’ units are back home.



“We are extremely proud of the dedication to mission accomplishment that our Soldiers and families displayed this past year,” said Col. Peter L. Gilbert, commander, of 101st DSB, “Executing complex military and logistics operations during the most decisive time in the U.S. Central Commands Area of Responsibility in the past three decades is no easy task.”



The 101st DSB provided combat support and combat service support to operations across the U.S. Central Command areas of responsibility. The command’s role is vital to sustaining troops in multiple locations across the Middle East.



“Our team executed point of need logistics and managed sustainment operations from Afghanistan to the Arabian Peninsula and into the Levant. We further enabled theater security cooperation initiatives and direct support to our interagency and intergovernmental partners all under pandemic conditions,” said Gilbert.



“We can’t overstate how thankful we are for the extremely powerful support network here at Fort Campbell led by our families, veterans, community leaders and regional partners - your unwavering support enabled our Soldiers to focus on the mission and our safe return home,” said Gilbert.



Additionally, unit spokespersons will be made available for the media with prior coordination. Credentialed media may enter the distinguished visitor parking lot to stage near the ceremony location.



During the ceremony and we ask those in attendance also maintain safe social distancing per established CDC guidelines.



Members of the media interested in covering the event should contact Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Davis, 101st Div. Sust. Bde. Public Affairs at 786-257-6066 or email to carlos.r.davis6.mil@mail.mil. Please RSVP by no later than 12:00 p.m., Monday, August 2. Media will meet the PAO escort at the T.C. Freeman Gate Visitor Center (Gate 4) no later than 8:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 3. However, media will need to arrive before that in order to go through a security screening to gain access post, which is done at the Gate 4 Visitor Center.





Media Escort Contact:

SFC Carlos Davis

Carlos.r.davis6.mil@mail.mil

6741 Airborne Street

Fort Campbell, KY 42223

C: 786.257.6066

