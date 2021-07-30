33 FW Welcomes New Wing Commander

The 33rd Fighter Wing welcomed their new commander in a change of command ceremony, July 30, 2021, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.



Col. Jack R. Arthaud assumed command from Col. Jon S. Wheeler, Jr. before the presiding officer Maj. Gen. Craig D. Wills, 19th Air Force commander.



Wills praised the 33rd FW for its continued contributions to the Air Force’s newest 5th-generation fighter, the F-35A Lightning II and congratulated Arthaud for being chosen to continue the wing’s almost 80 year legacy in airpower.



“We celebrate the fact that the Air Force sent us another great leader and another great family to continue this wing’s great legacy,” said Wills.



Relinquishing command brings a close to Wheeler's 25 years of service in the Air Force as he celebrates his retirement immediately following the change of command ceremony.



“I will certainly miss this wing, and I will miss this job; however, I am extremely satisfied knowing that the wing is in great hands,” said Wheeler. “Col. Arthaud, you are the perfect choice to lead the Nomads.”



Arthaud, the incoming commander, came to the 33rd FW from his previous assignment as the United States Air Force Weapons School commandant at Nellis AFB, Nevada. Arthaud is a command pilot with more than 2,000 flight hours and has served in five fighter squadrons.



Arthaud has aided multiple operations, flying in combat missions over Iraq for Operation Southern Watch and Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom, as well as leading Operation Noble Eagle missions over the United States.



“It is truly an honor to return to the wing and do my part to uphold the lineage and tradition of excellence,” said Arthaud.



As the commander of the 33rd FW, Arthaud will lead the F-35A Lightning II flying program and host the F-35 A/B/C maintenance training for the Air Force, Marine Corps, and Navy, as well as F-35 training needs for 13 international allies. The wing is also responsible for U.S. Air Force and international air battle manager training at Tyndall AFB, Florida, and intelligence formal training at Eglin AFB and Hurlburt Field, Florida.



“We will continue to build the world’s finest warriors and leaders--able to compete and win anywhere in the world,” said Arthaud.

