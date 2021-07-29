Allbritton takes command of Letterkenny Army Depot

Courtesy Photo | Col. Rick Allbritton accepts the Letterkenny flag and the responsibility of command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Rick Allbritton accepts the Letterkenny flag and the responsibility of command from Maj. Gen. K. Todd Royar, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command commanding general, during a change-of-command ceremony on July 29, 2021. see less | View Image Page

Col. Rick Allbritton succeeded Col. Gregory Gibbons as commander of Letterkenny Army Depot July 29.

Allbritton accepted the Letterkenny flag and the responsibility of command from Maj. Gen. K. Todd Royar, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command commanding general, during a change-of-command ceremony at the depot.

Allbritton is the depot’s 51st commander. He said he looks forward to serving with the Letterkenny team to support the readiness and modernization of the depot.

“I have a deep gratitude for those who helped me get here today, as well as the Letterkenny workforce and community,” Allbritton said. “As a team, will continue to champion modernization and innovation.”

Royar stressed the importance of effective leadership as the depot executes the modernization plan for the Organic Industrial Base laid out by the U.S. Army Materiel Command.

“It’s an honor to be here today at LEAD, saying goodbye to one great commander and welcoming another,” Royar said. “Col. Gibbons overcame obstacles and his vision set up Letterkenny for success. The groundwork he laid will make the difference today and in the future.”

Royar said Allbritton’s experience is a tremendous asset that will move LEAD forward as it provides a critical service to the Army and the nation.

“Col. Allbritton is a phenomenal leader. He’s a warfighter who understands what the warfighter needs,” said Royar. “He’s also an expert logistician – and it’s an honor and privilege to be here today to be part of the change that’s ahead.”

Allbritton most recently served as the deputy of logistics and logistics chief of operations with the Joint Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Gibbons assumed command in 2019. Under his leadership, the depot developed a modernization strategy, solidified facility upgrades and navigated the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was impressed with the emphasis our team placed on safety for themselves, their families and their coworkers,” Gibbons said. “Not only did you quickly adapt to the new normal and changing conditions, but you pivoted to support your community by producing protective masks and isolation gowns.”

Gibbons reflected on his time in command and shared highlights of employee accomplishments achieved during his tenure.

“Over my two years in command, I have watched this team develop innovative solutions to save the depot time, materials and money, all while continuing to exceed the requirements of our mission,” Gibbons said.