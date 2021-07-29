VP-10 Continues to Thrive in U.S. 4th Fleet

Courtesy Photo | 210729-N-N3764-0100 COMALAPA, EL SALVADOR – (July 29, 2021) -- A P-8A Poseidon...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210729-N-N3764-0100 COMALAPA, EL SALVADOR – (July 29, 2021) -- A P-8A Poseidon aircraft, attached to the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, waits in standby for a potential ready launch on the runway at the Cooperative Security Location (CSL) in Comalapa, El Salvador. VP-10 is deployed to U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 47 performing maritime patrol and reconnaissance (MPRA) missions throughout the Caribbean, and Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Daniel Lemay/Released) see less | View Image Page

The “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, currently operating out of Cooperative Security Location (CSL) in Comalapa, El Salvador, continue their success across the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations (AOO).



Working with the U.S. Coast Guard, along with partner nation assets from Panama, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico, VP-10 has assisted in multiple successful counter-narcotics missions.



Since their arrival in May 2021, VP-10 has flown over 300 operational hours in the P-8A Poseidon aircraft and aided in the seizure of 12,739 kilograms of cocaine and 7,000 pounds of marijuana with a combined estimated street value of over $903 million.



VP-10 continues to show why the P-8A plays a vital role in counter-narcotics missions by providing the ability to identify and track targets of interest from the sky. Utilizing their long-range cameras and advanced radars, crews are able to relay information to at-sea assets to intercept vessels engaged in illegal narcotics trafficking.



“I could not be more proud of the Red Lancer Team. They have operated flawlessly across the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility during these unprecedented times,” said Capt. Matthew Pottenburgh, Commander, Task Force 47. “Their efforts on-station have reduced the flow of nearly $1 billion in illicit drugs and have degraded transnational criminal organizations. Furthermore, they have worked alongside our partner nations in Central and South America to directly support the National Drug Control Strategy.”



There are 275 personnel assigned to VP-10 and for many it is their first deployment since joining the Navy.



“Executing the mission sets in the 4th Fleet area of operations has been a great experience and opportunity for me to translate my training to real world execution,” said Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 3rd Class Angel Wilson, a sensor operator, from Fort Thomas, Ky. “It has also been extremely rewarding to work with the partner nations in the region towards a common mission and goal of countering illicit narcotics trafficking.”



VP-10’s efforts have been instrumental in providing and maintaining maritime security within the 4th Fleet AOO.