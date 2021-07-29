Northern Strike 21-2 operations planned in Western Upper Peninsula

Photo By Angela Simpson | Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting approximately...... read more read more Photo By Angela Simpson | Northern Strike is a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise uniting approximately 5,000 service members from multiple states and coalition countries at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, both located in northern Michigan and operated by the Michigan National Guard. Northern Strike demonstrates the Michigan National Guard’s ability to provide accessible, readiness-building opportunities for military units from all service branches to achieve and sustain proficiency in conducting mission command, air, sea, and ground maneuver integration, together with the synchronization of fires in a joint, multinational, decisive action environment. (Northern Strike 18 logo by Sgt. Victoria Jacob and SMSgt. Sonia Pawloski) see less | View Image Page

Several Northern Strike (NS) 21-2 military training events are scheduled to take place in Michigan’s Western Upper Peninsula August 2-4, 2021.



Flying operations are expected on and above Ontonagon-Schuster Field in Ontonagon and Sawyer International Airport in Gwinn. Ground training operations are planned in the Baraga State Forest.



Ontonagon-Schuster Field will remain open to the public for people to view the military training at 35932 Airport Rd., Ontonagon, off M-64. The public can watch from around the terminal building parking lot area, up to tree line in the field across.



During the three day period, a variety of aircraft are expected to participate including fighter jets, refuelers, and helicopters.



“The Upper Peninsula has a long history of Air Force operations,” said Matthew Trumble, Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC), NS air component program manager. “We are excited to able to use the great resources available to us in the area and appreciate all of the support from the surrounding communities.”



The events are one aspect of the Michigan National Guard’s NS 21-2 exercise. The exercise is one of the Department of Defense’s largest reserve component readiness exercises. It is scheduled to take place across Northern Michigan July 31 to August 14.



Approximately 5,100 participants from various states and countries will converge at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) for training. The NADWC encompasses the Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena CRTC.



For further questions please contact the Michigan National Guard Public Affairs office at 517-481-7731 or

ng.mi.miarng.list.pao@mail.mil.