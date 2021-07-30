NAVSUP Office of Small Business Invites Companies with Manufacturing/Repair Capabilities to August & September Events

The Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) small business community will be attending Sea- Air-Space 2021, Aug. 2-5, 2021, National Harbor, Maryland, and 2021 Navy Gold Coast virtual conference, Sept. 1-2, 2021. Small businesses with manufacturing and/or repair capabilities are encouraged to meet with the NAVSUP small business team at these events.



In support of these engagements, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support (WSS) has compiled a list of items that are candidates for additional source development. Vendors can obtain the source development candidate list and instructions on how to proceed here: https://sam.gov/opp/cf86d7e256424a25838348f19a4fef81/view



“Integrating small businesses into our team helps us boost fleet readiness,” said NAVSUP Office of Small Business Director Mr. Chris Espenshade. “These one-on-one engagements will provide us with the ability to communicate to potential partners the platforms on which we intend to expand source capability.”



Industry partners should upload their capabilities or interest to the NAVSUP Interested Vendor/Capabilities Portal (https://www.navsup.navy.mil/public/navsup/business_opps_vendor_form/) prior to onsite discussions.



Companies unable to meet the team at these upcoming engagements but have repair capabilities can reach out to:



Director, NAVSUP Office of Small Business: Mr. Chris Espenshade; chris.espenshade.civ@us.navy.mil

Deputy Director, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support Office of Small Business: Ms. Annette Stevenson; annette.stevenson4.civ@us.navy.mil

Small Business Technical Advisor, NAVSUP WSS: Mr. Robert Hughes; robert.w.hughes.civ@us.navy.mil



“By proactively communicating with industry and having effective industry engagements, we are directly supporting Naval Sustainment System Supply efforts by combating the loss of the Navy’s sustainment industrial base. The team looks forward to talking with our industry partners at these upcoming events and online,” said Espenshade.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.30.2021 08:04 Story ID: 402105 Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP Office of Small Business Invites Companies with Manufacturing/Repair Capabilities to August & September Events, by Samantha Lohr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.