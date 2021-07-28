IWTC Virginia Beach Hosts NRTOC Midshipmen

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Kitchner | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 13, 2019) – Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC)...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Amanda Kitchner | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Aug. 13, 2019) – Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen candidates stand in formation at Midway Ceremonial Drill Hall at Recruit Training Command (RTC) during their graduation ceremony marking the completion NROTC New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2. The young men and women from across the country are entering their freshman year of the NROTC program at universities nationwide this fall. They underwent a three-week indoctrination program hosted at RTC, the U. S. Navy’s only boot camp, which provides standardized entry-level militarization and prepares midshipmen with a common training orientation. They are led by Navy-option 1st class and Marine-option 2nd class midshipmen, instructors and staff from NROTC units across the country. The staff is overseeing and instructing the midshipmen candidates with assistance from the Recruit Division Commanders and instructors assigned to RTC as well as active duty Marine Corps Drill Instructors. NSI provides basic training in five warfighting fundamentals – Fire Fighting, Damage Control, Seamanship, Watchstanding and Small Arms Handling and Marksmanship – to begin creating basically trained, smartly disciplined, tough and courageous future Navy and Marine Corps Officers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Amanda S. Kitchner/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Midshipmen from various universities across the United States visited the Information Warfare Training Command Virginia Beach (IWTCVB) as part of their Career Orientation and Training for Midshipmen (CORTRAMID) summer training block, July 28.



CORTRAMID is a month-long opportunity for midshipmen to step back from university life and experience the operational communities of the Navy and Marine Corps–to aid in their service selection decision making prior to commissioning following the completion of their freshman year of academics.



The visit offered an opportunity to discuss the information warfare community (IWC) accession training pipelines and life as an information warfare officer (IWO).



One week is spent with each of the following communities to provide students with real life experiences of each option available to them upon commissioning: surface warfare, submarine, aviation, and the Marine Corps. However, because the IWC is an option for midshipman to select following commissioning, the IWC has been incorporated in the summer training block to expose midshipman to life within the community.



At IWTC Virginia Beach, the NRTOC midshipmen had the opportunity to learn how each IWC designator contributes to the various missions of the fleet, what they can expect during their accession-training pipelines upon commissioning, and first few years as a junior officer. The IWTC Virginia Beach officer and senior enlisted staff were able to provide their own experience and insights during the discussions with the midshipmen while answering their questions.



“Like the USNA midshipmen visits being conducted this summer, IWTC Virginia Beach was excited to have been asked to participate in NROTC CORTRAMID summer training program this year,” commented IWTC Virginia Beach Commanding Officer Cmdr. James Brennan. “The IWTC Virginia Beach staff is very experienced and more than willing to discuss expectations and life of an IWO outside of the classroom to better inform potential IWC officers. We look forward to hopefully seeing some of these same midshipmen as newly commissioned, IWC officers in a few years.”



IWTC Virginia Beach currently offers 59 courses of instruction in information technology, cryptology, and intelligence with an instructor and support staff of 278 military, civilian, and contract members who train over 6,600 students every year at five training sites in the Hampton Roads area. It is one of four school houses for Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and also oversees learning sites at Jacksonville and Mayport, Florida; Kings Bay, Georgia; and Groton, Connecticut to continue aligning information warfare community training.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



