III MEF Command Master Chief retires after 29 years of service

Photo By Cpl. Nickolas Beamish | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, III Marine Expeditionary Force commanding general, speaks with U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher W. Moore, III MEF command master chief, and his family after his retirement ceremony at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, June 30, 2021. Moore served in the U.S. Navy for 29 years, with six years at III MEF. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish)

Marines, sailors, friends and family came together for the retirement ceremony of Master Chief Petty Officer Christopher W. Moore, III Marine Expeditionary Force command master chief, June 30, 2021, at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan.

Moore leaves behind a 29-year legacy, with six of those years spent at III MEF assisting in the command of 25,000 Marines and 1,300 Sailors.

Moore was born in Phoenix, Ariz. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1992 as a hospital corpsman.

Moore’s first Marine Corps assignment was with the 3rd Force Service Support Group, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, where he deployed with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Moore participated in Operation Joint Endeavor in support of the U.N. and NATO peacekeeping efforts in the former Yugoslavia. Moore also served as the command master chief of 3rd Marine Division.

Lt. Gen. H. Stacy Clardy, III MEF commanding general, spoke highly of Moore’s impact at III MEF.

“The example you set for countless sailors and Marines made a difference,” said Clardy. “You’ve impacted so many people. Nobody’s done it better. You’ve been an absolute pillar here within the MEF.”

Clardy presented Moore with a Legion of Merit for his superior leadership capabilities.

Other Marines and Sailors praised Moore for his leadership.

“You are the definition of a servant leader,” said Col. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr. “Every day on the command deck, I watch you interact with Marines, civilian Marines and Sailors. You’re the type of warrior that makes us want to perform better.”

Throughout his career, Moore has focused his efforts on improving himself as a leader. He is a graduate of the Navy's Leadership and Ethics Center Command Master Chief/Chief of the Boat course, Keystone course, and Senior Enlisted Academy. He earned a Master's degree in Leadership from Trident University International.

As a testament to Moore’s leadership, many people came out to thank him and present him with parting gifts.

Moore shared how being in the Marine Corps changed his career, and life over the course of six years.

“Six years ago, I was taking the risk by coming back into the Marine Corps fleet after almost 20 years away” said Moore. “I’m not the guy I was six years ago, and that’s a good thing. I have seen things about myself as a human being, a Sailor and as a leader that I have had the opportunity to improve on.”

Moore said he will be spending his retirement in Okinawa and looks forward to spending his future with his family and seeing how his children succeed in the world.