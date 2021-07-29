Meeting of the Minds: DTRA-JSTO is Creating a Pipeline for MCM Discovery

Under the Chemical and Biological Defense Program (CBDP), the Department of Defense (DoD) seeks to align novel scientific and technological capabilities for medical countermeasure (MCM) discovery and development against emerging chemical and biological threats. To advance that mission, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) hosted a virtual Planning for Research and Optimization of Medical Investigations and Scientific Engagement (PROMISE) Workshop in January 2021 to engage with DoD labs and Department of Energy (DoE) national laboratories for advanced research and innovation.
Today’s chemical and biological emerging threats are evolving at unprecedented rates, displaying increased evasion and resistance capabilities. To ensure a robust technology pipeline capable of rising to the challenge of unanticipated threat agent maneuvers, DTRA-JSTO collaborates with DoD and DoE labs to innovatively counter these threats by executing agile, broad-spectrum research and development approaches.
About 180 principle investigators and program managers came together virtually for innovative breakout sessions and presentations from DoD and DoE laboratories to address the current research requirement gaps identified by DTRA-JSTO. Laboratory representatives briefed their proposed ideas with DTRA-JSTO Science and Technology Managers (STMs) to bridge knowledge gaps and ensure communication channels remain transparent and mission focused.
The PROMISE Workshop aimed to revamp the scope and strategy of chemical and biological defense research and development to:
