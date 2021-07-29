Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCI-W increases health protection condition

    Photo By Sgt. Donato Maffin

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Story by 1st Lt. Charlotte Dennis 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - In response to COVID-19 cases increasing in the Southwestern region, Marine Corps Installations West has transitioned from Health Protection Condition Alpha to Bravo. HPCON measures are put in place to mitigate the spread of disease based on the severity and level of transmission occurring in the local community. This increase in HPCON level directs that some services be modified or suspended to protect the health and safety of service members, their families, and the workforce.

    On July 28, the Department of Defense published guidance directing service members, federal employees, on-site contractor employees, and visitors to wear face masks indoors in areas of substantial or high community transmission, regardless of vaccination status. In concurrence with this policy, face masks will be required when indoors aboard MCI-W installations that fall within these specified regions. For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 impacts aboard Camp Pendleton, please visit: https://www.pendleton.marines.mil/Unit-Home/COVID-19/

    This work, MCI-W increases health protection condition, by 1LT Charlotte Dennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

