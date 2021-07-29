MCI-W increases health protection condition

Photo By Sgt. Donato Maffin | In response to COVID-19 cases increasing in the Southwestern region, Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Donato Maffin | In response to COVID-19 cases increasing in the Southwestern region, Marine Corps Installations West has transitioned from Health Protection Condition Alpha to Bravo. HPCON measures are put in place to mitigate the spread of disease based on the severity and level of transmission occurring in the local community. This increase in HPCON level directs that some services be modified or suspended to protect the health and safety of service members, their families, and the workforce. (U.S. Marine Corps graphic by Staff Sgt. Donato Maffin) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. - In response to COVID-19 cases increasing in the Southwestern region, Marine Corps Installations West has transitioned from Health Protection Condition Alpha to Bravo. HPCON measures are put in place to mitigate the spread of disease based on the severity and level of transmission occurring in the local community. This increase in HPCON level directs that some services be modified or suspended to protect the health and safety of service members, their families, and the workforce.



On July 28, the Department of Defense published guidance directing service members, federal employees, on-site contractor employees, and visitors to wear face masks indoors in areas of substantial or high community transmission, regardless of vaccination status. In concurrence with this policy, face masks will be required when indoors aboard MCI-W installations that fall within these specified regions. For the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 impacts aboard Camp Pendleton, please visit: https://www.pendleton.marines.mil/Unit-Home/COVID-19/