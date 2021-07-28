Mask Up – Updated Guidance Requires Masks at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Regardless of vaccination status, as of July 28, 2021, mask-wearing is now a...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Regardless of vaccination status, as of July 28, 2021, mask-wearing is now a requirement in all indoor settings while in any official DoD facility, per official guidance from the Secretary of Defense. At NHB/NMRTC Bremerton, the wearing of masks extends to all areas inside the facility. According to Cmdr. Rob Uniszkiewicz, public health emergency officer (PHEO) and head of the command’s COVID—19 response efforts, the need to take a step back and require mandatory mask wear is based on Centers for Disease and Prevention Control (CDC) statistical evidence noting a drastic rise of COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S., primarily impacting those unvaccinated. The CDC data tracker noted that Kitsap and Snohomish counties, both located in the greater Puget Sound region and home to the Navy’s third largest fleet concentration, fall under the ‘substantial’ and ‘high’ community transmission categories of the highly infectious virus. “Therefore, DoD requires all service members, federal employees, onsite contractors, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting on installations and in other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD,” explained Uniszkiewicz. Mask-wearing, along with other protocol measures such as social distancing and frequent hand hygiene, especially in a hospital setting, is a step to help slow and limit the spread of the pandemic. “The vaccine is the best tool we have,” affirmed Dr. Dan Frederick, command PHEO and COVID-19 task force leader. “We do have a high degree of vaccine confidence." (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton) see less | View Image Page

Masks have been required during the past 18 months for patients, visitors, as well as staff at Naval Hospital Bremerton.



That measure has just taken on a heightened state of responsibility for everyone.



Again.



“Regardless of vaccination status, masks will be worn whenever indoors in Department of Defense [DoD] controlled buildings - such as the clinics and hospital - in areas of substantial or higher community transmission. Do not enter without a facemask,” stated Capt. Jeff Feinberg, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton executive officer, adding that effectively as of July 28, 2021, the wearing of masks extends to all areas inside the facility.



According to Cmdr. Rob Uniszkiewicz, public health emergency officer (PHEO) and head of the command’s COVID—19 response efforts, the need to take a step back and require mandatory mask wear is based on Centers for Disease and Prevention Control (CDC) statistical evidence noting a drastic rise of COVID-19 cases throughout the U.S., primarily impacting those unvaccinated.



The CDC data tracker noted that Kitsap and Snohomish counties, both located in the greater Puget Sound region and home to the Navy’s third largest fleet concentration, fall under the ‘substantial’ and ‘high’ community transmission categories of the highly infectious virus.



“Therefore, DoD requires all service members, federal employees, onsite contractors, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in an indoor setting on installations and in other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD,” explained Uniszkiewicz.



Mask-wearing, along with other protocol measures such as social distancing and frequent hand hygiene, especially in a hospital setting, is a step to help slow and limit the spread of the pandemic.



“The vaccine is the best tool we have,” affirmed Dr. Dan Frederick, command PHEO and COVID-19 task force leader. “We do have a high degree of vaccine confidence.”



For those who have not yet been vaccinated, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton can provide. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is available for eligible beneficiaries ages 12 and up. The vaccine is available by appointment Monday – Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Immunization Clinic.

A parent/guardian must accompany those under the age of 18.

The vaccine is also available on a walk-in basis in the Urgent Care Clinic from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Friday and all day Saturday, Sunday, and (open) holidays.

Eligible beneficiaries can also make an appointment by calling the Puget Sound Military Appointment Center at 1-800-404-4506 from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. #NavyMedicine

For appointments at the Immunization Clinic please visit https://informatics-stage.health.mil/Bre.../COVIDSeries.aspx

Branch Health Clinic Everett will continue to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule at Everett, please visit https://informatics-stage.health.mil/EverettCOVID