Best Preparation for SWO Career Success – Become a WTI

Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs), representing each of the four surface warfare areas - anti-submarine warfare/surface warfare (ASW/SUW), integrated air and missile defense (IAMD), amphibious warfare (AMW), and mine warfare (MIW) - pause for a group photo after completing a Fleet Outreach event aboard USS Decatur (DDG 73) to explain the importance of the WTI program and the career benefits of becoming a WTI. From left to right: Lt. Matt Serio an IAMD WTI, Lt. Roxanne Sumanga an MIW WTI, Lt. Kristen Rovito an AMW WTI, Lt. Nicholas Brady an ASW/SUW WTI, and Cmdr. Sophia Haberman - an ASW/SUW WTI, and SMWDC's WTI Program Manager. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Lowe / Released)

Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, along with several Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs), visited the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73) July 15, 2021.



Alexander and the WTIs briefed Decatur’s wardroom on the WTI Program, which was followed by an informal Q&A with the WTIs.



“The battlefield is changing,” said Alexander. “Our peer competitors are building more capable platforms and our asymmetric threats are gaining access to advanced weapon systems. As the threats change, we have to evolve – whether it be through advanced sensors, more lethal weapons, or compensating with advanced tactics and training. We are actively moving forward, and the WTI program is a large part of the effort.”



SMWDC accepts WTI applications from top-talented junior surface warfare officers (SWOs), then selected WTI Candidates complete training to become expert warfighting tacticians in one of four surface warfare areas – Amphibious Warfare (AMW), Mine Warfare (MIW), Anti-Submarine Warfare / Surface Warfare (ASW/SUW), or Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD).



“Becoming a WTI is the best preparation for success as a department head, executive officer or commanding officer,” said Alexander. “It’s challenging and rewarding, and short of command it’s the most satisfying job you will ever have.”



Decatur was one of several SMWDC fleet outreach visits planned to deliver the latest information about the WTI program, WTI career progression, and how becoming a WTI benefits the fleet and the individual who becomes a WTI.



“We’re looking for potential, not necessarily experience level, because we’re going to grow your experience,” said Lt. Kristen Rovito, an AMW WTI.



SWOs do not need a particular level of knowledge about a warfare area to apply for the WTI program. WTIs conducting the brief agree, it is more important for potential candidates to have a desire to learn and genuine interest in a warfighting field.



“We’re looking for the desire to learn and humility,” said Lt. Nicholas Brady, an ASW/SUW WTI. “You should recognize that you are applying for a difficult course and know that you can be successful [as a WTI] because you’ve been successful in your career so far, and you want to learn.”



“The training I received was outstanding,” said Lt. Matt Serio, an IAMD WTI. “The level of tactical knowledge is something you want to expose yourself to.”



WTIs train to acquire an expert level of knowledge in their chosen area and develop skills necessary to provide lecture based training, guide tactical discussions and train the fleet in doctrine, tactics, techniques, and procedures as well as weapon systems operation and employment in any environment - regardless of the WTI candidate’s initial level of knowledge.



“SMWDC has the ability to work with many different organizations, many different commands,” said Brady. “Here in San Diego, and all across the country. If you’re curious about anything, feel free to reach out to us via email. We want you to be interested in our program, and we’re here to help.”



SWOs interested in professional growth and development with opportunities to increase the fleet’s readiness and lethality can email the WTI program managers at SWO_WTI@navy.mil for more information or to submit an application.