1st Armored Division notifies public of missing noncommissioned officer

FORT BLISS, Texas— 1st Armored Division is requesting the assistance of the greater El Paso and neighboring communities in finding a missing noncommissioned officer.



Sgt. Daniel A. Soto de Jesus, 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, has now been absent from his place of duty for 48 hours. He was last seen at his Battalion area on Monday, July 26, at 10:14 a.m.



Immediately following Sgt. Soto de Jesus’ failure to report for duty on Tuesday, July 27, at 6:30 a.m., unit leadership initiated the Fort Bliss Well Being Battle Drill for an Absent Service Member. Sgt. Soto de Jesus’ next-of-kin were immediately contacted, known residences and recreational areas searched, and a local law enforcement advisory issued.



Officials confirm vehicle license plates registered to Sgt. Soto de Jesus were traveling north of Las Cruces, New Mexico on I-25 Monday, July 26 at 1:52 p.m. Attempts to identify the driver of the vehicle are ongoing.

Unit chain of command continues to attempt telephonic communication with Sgt. Soto de Jesus every hour. All attempts to contact or locate Sgt. Soto de Jesus by the Unit, Fort Bliss Special Agents, and Emergency Services personnel have been unsuccessful.



“The Iron Duke Battalion and Ready First Combat Team is actively searching for our teammate. We are in communication with Sgt. Soto’s family and are working with military and local law enforcement to quickly find him and bring him home safely,” said Lt. Col. Thomas Garner, commander, 2nd Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment.



Sgt. Daniel A. Soto de Jesus is 28 years old, 5’8” tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. He was last known to drive a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, grey in color, with Texas license plates KXG7848. He is of Puerto Rican.



Fort Bliss urges anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Sgt. Daniel A. Soto de Jesus to contact the Military Police Desk at 915-744-1237 or the CID Office at 915-300-7866.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 18:37 Story ID: 402075 Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Armored Division notifies public of missing noncommissioned officer, by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.