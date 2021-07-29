Seabee MUSE Technicians Prepare Two Navy Carriers for Inspections

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) Mobile Utilities Support Equipment (MUSE) deployed three technicians to conduct annual inspections and testing on eight mobile electrical substations currently supporting the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). MUSE technicians will also support the Chief of Naval Operations planned maintenance period for the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71).



Based out of Port Hueneme, California, the MUSE Seabees traveled to the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard to install a 1000kW power plant that supports backup electrical power to the hydrostatic relief water drainage pumps at dry dock 6. Although Roosevelt will not be in the dry dock for several months, plans are underway to facilitate the carrier’s power requirement, ensuing that they are no delays, and allowing all critical maintenance and modernization to remain on schedule.



Navy Seabees—specifically those assigned to MUSE—are arguably the most versatile and well-trained power generation experts in today’s military. At NAVFAC EXWC alone, MUSE technicians possess over 119 pieces of high to medium voltage support equipment, including generators, transformers, and substations in their equipment inventor. When called upon, MUSE technicians are able to meet power requirements to support the warfighter at any location—whether on shore or abroad.



Today, the world not only relies on power, but sustainable power, and the Navy is no exception. MUSE technicians provide a unique skillset of both expert craft and versatile utility when providing critical power for industrial equipment—saving the Navy nearly $2 million to date.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC):

NAVFAC EXWC is a command of more than 1,300 dedicated federal employees, contractors, and military personnel who provide research, development, testing and evaluation, and in-service engineering to deliver specialized facility and expeditionary solutions to the warfighter.



