Workforce reminded vigilance, awareness most important aspects of combating terrorism

Well over a year into the pandemic, the world is constantly adapting to restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19.



It’s no different for terrorists and others who wish the United States and its individual citizens harm.



“During this pandemic, more scams and spams are prevalent to our workforce and family,” said Josette Paschal, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command antiterrorism program manager. “Our adversaries look at this as a time to be more active.”



Because threats come through phone calls, email and social media platforms, Paschal said vigilance remains key.



August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month and presents a prime opportunity to remind everyone that effective AT programs and sustained community vigilance can counter all kinds of threats.



“It’s sort of like fighting crime,” U.S. Army Materiel Command Operations Security Program Manager Bob Schuster said in an AMC article about the 12th annual observance of Antiterrorism Awareness Month. “You may not be the victim of a crime every day, but you still need to be alert and aware every day. The number one enemy is complacency.”



Though much has changed as a result of the pandemic, the approach to antiterrorism has not; but there is increased emphasis on AT awareness and encouraging everyone to review and share information to protect coworkers, family, friends and the Army as a whole from threats of all kinds.



According to the Department of Defense, antiterrorism is defensive measures used to reduce the vulnerability of individuals and property to terrorist acts. The Army’s AT program is dedicated to protecting its people, information and critical assets against terrorist and extremist threats and activities.



“Terrorism is an enduring, persistent, worldwide threat to our nation, our Army and us. As you go about your day, we want to remind everyone that security is a responsibility we all share,” Paschal said. “Your actions are critical to prevent, identify and mitigate the impact of potential terrorist attacks. We all help provide the advanced warning needed to defend against terrorism if we remain aware and notify others when we see something.”



This year’s focus includes insider threat, domestic violent extremism, cybersecurity awareness, Threat Awareness and Reporting Program, operations security, iWATCH Army, iSALUTE, threat awareness and security for schools, tenant and community involvement in antiterrorism awareness and antiterrorism risk assessments.



Look for information on social media, the AMCOM Command Information Portal and other platforms for more about Antiterrorism Awareness Month and tips on how to combat potential threats.



Employees should know their respective security manager is and how to reach him/her. AMCOM’s Protection Branch Office can be contacted at usarmy.redstone.amcom.mbx.g3-amcom-force-protection@mail.mil for more information.

