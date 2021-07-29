New Incentives Announced for Recruiting Duty Volunteers

Marine Corps Recruiting Command (MCRC) launched a Recruit the Recruiter campaign earlier this month. The campaign provides increased incentives for Marines volunteering for recruiting duty and has the potential to significantly impact the future readiness of the Corps.



"The Recruit the Recruiter campaign is designed to increase volunteerism for this important duty by educating and informing Marines and families about the many benefits of joining the Marine Corps Recruiting family," said Major General Jason Q. Bohm, MCRC Commanding General.



There are several benefits and incentives for Marines who volunteer to serve on recruiting duty. Details surrounding one of the most sought after incentives was announced by the Marine Corps in MARADMIN 350/21 on July 8, 2021. The administrative message introduced the Recruiting Station (RS) preference incentive offered to Fiscal Year 2023 recruiting duty volunteers.



This incentive allows volunteers to choose their preferred RS location as long as they complete their request within the volunteering window that started July 7, 2021 and ends Dec. 31, 2021.



“Special Duty Assignment’s like recruiting duty are crucial to the progression of the Marine Corps,” said Gunnery Sgt. Matthew Mahovich, recruiter monitor. “I am originally from Ohio but traveling to a new location was important to me, securing a by-name request to RS Tampa meant I was in a location of my choice with friends and family.”



The RS incentive can guarantee a Marine orders to a specific RS, however, Recruiting Sub-station assignments are designated by RS personnel and will be assigned during the Basic Recruiter Course. To take advantage of this incentive, Marines are encouraged to volunteer as soon as possible. Recruiting Station’s that no longer have availability will be labeled as “capped-out/closed” and volunteers will be informed by a Total Force Retention System (TFRS) message. These volunteers may have the opportunity to apply for new vacancies throughout the traditional “by-name process”, according to the MARADMIN. Also, if a requested RS is unavailable, program coordinators will contact the volunteer and assist them with finding an alternative RS of their choice.



“MCRC and MMEA [Marine Corps Manpower Management Enlisted Assignment Branch] worked closely on this effort to ensure we not only increase the overall effectiveness of MCRC in filling the Corps' ranks with the most talented individuals but also free hundreds of Marines for assignment in the FMF that would otherwise be froze in the HSST process,” said Bohm.



As of today, only 35% of recruiters are volunteers. If the campaign is successful, the increase of recruiting duty volunteers will enhance the readiness of the Corps by reducing the mission of Headquarters Marine Corps Special Duty Assignments Screening Team’s (HSST) annual requirement. Annually, approximately 7,000 career Marines ranging from Corporal to Gunnery Sergeant are taken out of the assignable inventory for the duration of HSST processing for five to 20 months.



As mentioned in the message, there are several other incentives and benefits for Marines who volunteer to become a recruiter.



For example, Marines who volunteer before being identified by the HSST will be able to receive a larger monthly financial incentive than Marines who do not volunteer and are subsequently selected for the duty. Volunteers will be allowed to choose from three financial incentive options.



They can choose a $375 monthly payment with a $10,000 lump sum bonus; $150 monthly payment with a $17,000 lump sum bonus; or a $653 monthly payment with no bonus. However, those that are chosen for recruiting duty only have two options. They will either receive a $375 monthly payment or a $150 monthly payment with a $7,000 lump sum bonus.



Aside from fiscal incentives and geographical location choices, Marines serving as recruiters have the opportunity to enhance their Marine Corps career through increased meritorious promotions, increased competitiveness on promotion boards, and they make an initial impact on the future of the Marine Corps.



Requests can be completed with unit career planners. Coordinating instructions for career planners will be published via TFRS, as mentioned in MARADMIN 350/21.



Additional information on the program and the volunteer process can be found at the following link: https://www.mcrc.marines.mil/Recruiting-Duty/Volunteer-for-Recruiting/

