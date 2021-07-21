Building readiness: Joint service members qualify on M17

Photo By Capt. Annabel Monroe | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dong Yi, logistics NCO-in-charge with Joint Task-Force...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Annabel Monroe | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Dong Yi, logistics NCO-in-charge with Joint Task-Force Bravo, attends primary marksmanship instruction at the Honduran Army’s 1st Artillery Battalion at Zambrano, department of Francisco Morazán, July 21, 2021. One of U.S. Southern Command’s key objectives is building readiness and joint training opportunities such as these increase interoperability and ensure servicemembers maintain their capabilities to operate within the joint operations area. see less | View Image Page

Service members from Joint Task Force – Bravo, assigned to Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, received weapons qualification training for the M4 and M17 at the Honduran Army’s 1st Artillery Battalion at Zambrano, department of Francisco Morazán, July 21.



Soldiers, Airmen and Marines assigned to the Task Force qualified on the new modular handgun system that is being adopted by the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps.



“We are out here primarily to qualify individuals on the new M17 modular handgun system weapon platform,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Major Clayton Mann, surgeon cell senior enlisted advisor. “For many of our service members out here this is the first time they have done primary marksmanship instruction with the M17.”



Soldiers, Airmen and Marines discussed firing differences under the instructions of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Lively, marksmanship trainer and firearms instructor who provided training to joint servicemembers on standing, kneeling, prone supported and prone unsupported positions.



“We will train on four positions,” said Lively. “Each of these positions ensures that you can engage with this weapon as required.”



The training consisted of two hours of primary marksmanship instruction, followed by a weapon familiarization session focusing on assembly, maintenance and firing techniques.



“Today was our first opportunity to shoot this new weapon system and we had the opportunity to integrate with multiple services and multiple military specialties,” said Mann. “We’ve got an opportunity here to learn from one another.”



One of U.S. Southern Command’s key objectives is building readiness and joint training opportunities such as these increase interoperability and ensure servicemembers maintain their capabilities to operate within the joint operations area.