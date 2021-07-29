Soldier rescues unconscious driver from smoking vehicle on Texas interstate

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Christian J. Feliciano-Roman, a U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Christian J. Feliciano-Roman, a U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from 2nd Platoon, 752nd Ordnance Company (EOD), rescued an unconscious driver from a smoking vehicle on Interstate 14 near Fort Hood, Texas, July 7. A native of Coconut Creek, Florida, he reported to the EOD company in August 2020. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Z. Monden. see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas – An off-duty Soldier rescued an unconscious driver from a smoking vehicle on Interstate 14 near Fort Hood, Texas.



Spc. Christian J. Feliciano-Roman, a U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician from 2nd Platoon, 752nd Ordnance Company (EOD), was driving home July 7 when he saw an out of control vehicle hit the center median, flip and slide into the middle of the interstate.



He stopped his car and ran to the vehicle. Feliciano-Roman forced the jammed door open and pulled the driver from the smoking vehicle.



Other good Samaritans soon joined him and helped to move the driver further away from the vehicle while Feliciano-Roman provided medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived on scene.



Feliciano-Roman said he was shocked to see what happened.



“Seeing the person lying there needing help was an eye opening experience that I will never forget, specifically how he was breathing,” he said, adding that his Army training helped him to respond. “My recent Combat Life Saver training just kicked in and I reacted without thinking.”



Feliciano-Roman arrived at the Fort Hood, Texas-based EOD company in August 2020 after completing the Naval EOD School on Elgin Air Force Base, Florida.



The 752nd EOD Company “Rough Riders” deploy overseas for military operations and support domestic emergency response missions in Texas.



The Fort Hood, Texas-based EOD company is part of the 79th EOD Battalion, 71st EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command.



Based on 19 installations in 16 states, Soldiers and specialized units from the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 20th CBRNE Command deploy around the world to combat everything from Weapons of Mass Destruction to unexploded ordnance.



A native of Coconut Creek, Florida, Feliciano-Roman said he felt called to join the U.S. Army and wanted to be an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Soldier.



“I like this company and this community,” he said. “I look forward to waking up and going to work.”



Capt. Jonathan A. Campbell, the 752nd EOD Company commander, said Feliciano-Roman’s actions personify the “people first mentality and emulate the Army Values” that his Soldiers display daily on high stakes missions.



“When I discussed what went through his mind with him at the crash site, his response about his reaction was that he saw someone that needed help and he just wanted to do what he could until additional help could arrive,” said Campbell, a 17-year U.S. Army veteran from Florence, South Carolina, who has deployed to Iraq and Haiti. “He did this because he said it was the right thing for him to do.”