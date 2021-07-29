111th ATKW hosts PA State Representatives

Photo By Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta | Pennsylvania Air National Guard Col. Deane Thomey, 111th Attack Wing Commander, briefs...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta | Pennsylvania Air National Guard Col. Deane Thomey, 111th Attack Wing Commander, briefs Pennsylvania State Representatives Todd Stephens (151st District), Todd Polinchock (144th District) and Meghan Schroeder (29th District) at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham Pennsylvania, July 28, 2021. The representatives toured the base’s new drinking water treatment plant as well as its ground water/surface water treatment plant, which is scheduled to replace the interim runoff treatment facility currently in operation within weeks. see less | View Image Page

The 111th Attack Wing welcomed three Pennsylvania State Representatives to Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, for an update to discuss issues important to the Wing, the base and the local community July 28, 2021.



Col. Deane Thomey, 111th Attack Wing Commander, hosted State Representatives Todd Stephens (151st District), Todd Polinchock (144th District) and Meghan Schroeder (29th District) for briefings from 111th ATKW leaders and staff. The meeting included an update on the installation's efforts to address water quality concerns related to the base’s drinking water and storm water runoff.



All three representatives toured the base’s new drinking water treatment plant as well as its ground water/surface water treatment plant, which is scheduled to replace the interim runoff treatment facility currently in operation within weeks.



The 111th ATKW has been working with the local community, the U.S. Navy, the U.S Air Force and the Air National Guard to implement long-term solutions that comply with Environmental Protection Agency water quality standards.