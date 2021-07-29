‘The number one enemy is complacency:’ Army observes 12th annual Antiterrorism Awareness Month

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- In an official letter to the Army workforce, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth described today’s national security threats as being more complex and more dynamic than any other time in history. The Army and Army Materiel Command are observing August as Antiterrorism Awareness Month for its 12th annual observance in an effort to remind people that being aware and vigilant of possible threats is important every day.

Bob Schuster, Antiterrorism and OPSEC Program Manager for Army Materiel Command, said a designated month for antiterrorism awareness helps people recognize the things that they should be paying attention to on a daily basis to ensure safety and security. He said maintaining vigilance both at home and abroad is the key to combatting terrorism, extremism, insider threats, and cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

“It’s sort of like fighting crime,” Schuster said. “You may not be the victim of a crime every day, but you still need to be alert and aware every day. The number one enemy is complacency.”

A key element to success in antiterrorism is the involvement of community members in recognizing a potential risk and, most importantly, doing something about it.

“Not only see something, say something, but do something,” Schuster said. “Get outside of your zone, and believe that something absolutely could happen in Huntsville, or the command at large. Security even at our smaller, remote sites – such as our Organic Industrial Base sites – is important because being more remote locations does not make them immune. It doesn’t mean there isn’t suspicious activity.”

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth encouraged the Army community to continue education on the wide range of insider threats that can affect Army installations, facilities, personnel, and resources, including: espionage, terrorism, and unauthorized disclosure of national security information.

In her letter, Wormuth calls on Army leaders to ensure prevention efforts are effective and complement the Army’s readiness efforts.

The following are examples of suspicious activities that should be reported:

— People drawing or measuring important buildings.

— Questions about security forces or security procedures.

— A briefcase, suitcase, backpack or package left unattended.

— Cars or trucks left in no-parking zones in front of important buildings.

— Intruders found in secure areas.

— A person wearing clothes that are too big and bulky and/or too hot for the weather.

— Unusual chemical smells or fumes.

— Questions about sensitive information without a right or need to know.



Report suspicious activity immediately. If at AMC, notify your supervisor. If on post, report to the Department of Emergency Services. If off post, report to law enforcement, then your supervisor.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.29.2021 11:55 Story ID: 402013 Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘The number one enemy is complacency:’ Army observes 12th annual Antiterrorism Awareness Month, by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.