Niagara Falls-based National Guard Cavalry Squadron gets new commander

Photo By Sgt. Alexander Rector | Col. Sean Flynn, the commander of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, invests Lt. Col. Jason Secrest with the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment's colors during a change of command ceremony in Niagara Falls, N.Y., July 28. During the ceremony Secrest assumed command of the squadron from Lt. Col. Bradley Frank, who has led the squadron since 2019. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Rector)

New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Jason Secrest, a Washington, D.C. resident and veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, took command of the New York Army National Guard's 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, during a change of command ceremony here on July 28.



Secrest took command from Lt. Col. Bradley Frank who has headed the squadron since 2019.



The 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment is headquartered in Niagara Falls and is comprised of more than 400 Soldiers in four companies, known as troops. Elements of the squadron are located across Western New York in Buffalo, Jamestown, Niagara Falls and Geneva.



“I could not be more proud of your service to this state and nation through these trying years,” Frank told his Soldiers during his farewell address. “You have pushed me to be a better leader from day one, and for that I will always be grateful.”



Frank led the squadron through a successful warfighter exercise and saw many of his Soldiers activated in support of New York’s response to the coronavirus pandemic where they staffed test sites, assembled test kits, and assisted the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of New York City.



Following the January 6 insurrection at the nation's Capitol, Soldiers from the squadron were called to serve during the 59th presidential inauguration and follow-on security missions in Albany and Washington.



Frank will continue his service with the New York Army National Guard as the operations officer for the 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters in Troy, N.Y.



During the change of command ceremony, the squadron’s colors were transferred from Frank to Secrest, signifying the change in authority. Historically, the colors of an Army unit indicated the location of the commander on the battlefield. The tradition allows Soldiers to see who they should follow in battle.



Following the change of command, Frank was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal in recognition of his dedication and commitment to duty during his command of the squadron.



Upon assuming command, Secrest reflected on the trajectory of his Army career.



“This feels like coming home,” he said. “The happiest moment of my life was marrying my beautiful wife Stacey. This will be my new second.”



For Secrest, the new command represents a return to the cavalry.



He began his career in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard as a platoon leader and later company commander with 1st Squadron, 104th Cavalry Regiment.



The 101st Cavalry is the reconnaissance squadron of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The squadron also carries the lineage of the 1st Battalion, 127th Armor Regiment, which converted into the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry when the New York National Guard reorganized in 2005-2006.



The squadron deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 and again in 2012.



The squadron, with additional support from the 27th Brigade, deployed to Ukraine in 2017 to support the training of Ukrainian soldiers.



Lt. Col. Jason Secrest received his commission as a second lieutenant through the Officer Candidate School at Fort Indiantown Gap, Penn. He served as a tank platoon leader, cavalry troop executive officer, and as troop commander for 1st Squadron, 104th Cavalry, Pennsylvania Army National Guard.



Secrest deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and as a peacekeeper with the Multi-National Force & Observers in Egypt.



After serving as a battalion logistics officer and assistant operations officer, he transferred to the New York Army National Guard to deploy as an Afghan Army mentor with the New York Stability & Transition Team.



Secrest has held multiple positions in the Army, National Guard Bureau, and New York National Guard staff, culminating in his assignment as Deputy Incident Commander for Joint Task Force Javits in support of COVID-19 response operations.



He is a graduate of the Armor Officer Basic Course, Scout Leader Course, Armor Captains Career Course, USMC Expeditionary Warfare School, Cavalry Leaders Course, Command and General Staff College, Reserve Component National Security Course, Defense Strategy Course and the Air War College.



Secrest holds two Bachelor of Arts degrees and a Master of Business Administration from York College of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Public Administration from Pennsylvania State University.



His awards and decorations include two Bronze Star Medals, two Meritorious Service Medals, five Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Medals, six Reserve Component Achievement Medals, National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M-device and silver hourglass, and the Combat Action Badge.



Secrest is an Associate Broker with Coldwell Banker Realty in Washington, D.C.



He currently resides there with his wife, Stacey.