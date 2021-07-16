PdM Air Warrior Holds Change of Charter Ceremony

Photo By Jason Amadi | Dr. Carlos Correia assumes responsibility of Product Manager Air Warrior (PdM Air...... read more read more Photo By Jason Amadi | Dr. Carlos Correia assumes responsibility of Product Manager Air Warrior (PdM Air Warrior) during a Change of Charter ceremony on Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, July 16. PdM AW is a product management office within the Program Executive Office Soldier portfolio. see less | View Image Page

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Product Manager Air Warrior (PdM AW) executed a Change of Charter ceremony in Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, July 16.



Dr. Carlos Correia succeeded Lt. Col. Bryan Bogardus as Air Warrior Product Manager. PdM AW is a product management office within the Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier portfolio. Its mission is to develop, acquire, field, and sustain equipment that improves the combat effectiveness, situational awareness, and survivability of Army aircrews.



Col. Derek Bird, project manager for Soldier Survivability, hosted the Change of Charter ceremony and recognized the importance of the Air Warrior mission.



“This office brings together our Soldiers, our air crews and our platforms,” said Bird. It’s a very unique mission set. Air Warrior is down here alone and unafraid, but keep Soldiers in mind every day. I enjoy the mission and working with the team every day.”



Col. Bird continued on to explain why Dr. Correia is the right fit for the Air Warrior mission.



“Carlos, you are the right person to take this job and move the program forward,” he said. “I know there are a lot of challenges that lay ahead of us, but I know that you’ll lead this team to success. As you know, as a former non-commissioned officer, the PEO Soldier mission is to enable our Soldiers to accomplish the mission and come home. I know you will accomplish your mission and lead the team,” said Bird.



Bogardus expressed pride in his time as Air Warrior’s outgoing product manager and wished Correia luck as he prepares to assume the role.

“Everything that you do will continue to have an extraordinary impact on Soldiers’ lives. I’m honestly proud to have been part of the Air Warrior team and I hope everyone else is too,” said Bogardus. “Carlos, you’re about to embark on a great journey and you have an outstanding team of professionals to take on that journey with you.”



Correia rose to the rank of Sgt. 1st Class prior to being commissioned in 1994. He retired from the Army after 22 years of service and now continues to contribute to the Army in a civilian capacity.



“I look forward to working with the entire SSV team over the next three years to deliver critical capability to our Soldiers,” said Correia. “As a civilian, I’m humbled to have been chosen by the Army to lead such a great organization. To my Air Warrior teammates, I look forward to meeting and working with each of you.”