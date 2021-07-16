Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UNITAS 2021 LXII MOU Signing

    SAN BORJA/LIMA, PERU

    07.16.2021

    Story by Andy Kim 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Peru is the host of the Multinational Exercise UNITAS LXII-2021, which will be held between September and October in the Mar de Grau and the Peruvian Amazon. Currently, the Final Planning Conference is being held in Lima, with the participation of 21 countries, 9 attended in person and 11 virtually. The opening and development of the FPC was attended by the Chief of Staff of the General Command of Pacific Operations, Commander Carlos Tupac Yupanqui Bromberg; the Second Commander of the No. 40 Destructor Squad (US Navy), Captain of the Ship Peter Ehlers and Heads of Delegations. This exercise will focus on natural disasters, pandemics, humanitarian aid and training in the various areas of the Naval War.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2021
    Date Posted: 07.29.2021 08:45
    Story ID: 401988
    Location: SAN BORJA/LIMA, PE 
    Hometown: SAN BORJA/LIMA, LIM, PE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNITAS 2021 LXII MOU Signing, by Andy Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    UNITAS
    NAVSO
    UNITAS 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT