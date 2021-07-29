Selfless Sailor Selected Senior SOQ

Courtesy Photo | Military Sealift Command Far East selected YN1 Erica Prout as its Senior Sailor of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military Sealift Command Far East selected YN1 Erica Prout as its Senior Sailor of the Quarter. Being part of a team, working toward a mission, and taking care of others is what led the New Orleans native to join the Navy 11 years ago. (Photo by Petty Officer Second Class Brandon Parker) see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command Far East selected YN1 Erica Prout as its Senior Sailor of the Quarter.



Chief Joseph Sablada says that as MSC FE’s administrative officer Prout is the “go-to” person for matters related to Navy correspondence, fitness reports, evaluations, pay, allowances, leave, and awards. In addition, she is a qualified battle watch officer for Task Force 73.



Sablada says Prout consistently performs above her paygrade, which is why he nominated her for the quarterly recognition.



“This is truly humbling,” Prout said.



“I appreciate being recognized for all the work the MSCFE team has accomplished,” Prout added, placing an emphasis on “team.”



Being part of a team, working toward a mission, and taking care of others is what led Prout to join the Navy 11 years ago.



“I wanted to provide a better life for my son and be associated with something bigger than myself,” the New Orleans, native said.



Prout is not one to seek the spotlight. In fact, she’s a quiet professional who credits her faith, work ethic and value system with any accomplishment she may achieve.



“I try to maintain a spiritual prayer life, work with a purpose and sometimes venture outside my comfort zone.”



As she continues to grow professionally, personally and as a parent, Prout says that continually learning is key.



“Never stop learning because life never stops teaching,” she said.



As an incentive to keep doing just that, Prout reminds herself of a quote she once discovered that she attributes to an unknown source.



“Life is like a teacher who gives you the opportunity to learn new things each and every day. It motivates you to learn and defeat the challenges which we come across because life never stops teaching.”