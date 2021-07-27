TCF Landstuhl’s facility provides enhanced communications options to warfighters

Photo By Candy C Knight | Members from the Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems, 2d Theater...... read more read more Photo By Candy C Knight | Members from the Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems, 2d Theater Signal Brigade and the 102d Strategic Signal Battalion prepare to cut the ribbon to celebrate the opening of the new migrated Technical Control Facility Landstuhl. The TCF Landstuhl, which falls under the operational control of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, serves as a major communications capability for the joint and combined forces in the area, and serves as a major communications hub for forces in EUCOM, AFRICOM, and CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight) see less | View Image Page

LANDSTUHL, Germany — The Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems team hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony here July 27, 2021, to celebrate the opening of the migrated Technical Control Facility Landstuhl.



The TCF Landstuhl, which falls under the operational control of the 2d Theater Signal Brigade, serves as a major communications capability for the joint and combined forces in the area, and serves as a major communications hub for forces in EUCOM, AFRICOM, and CENTCOM.



“The (TCF Landstuhl) mission is to operate and defend communications infrastructure and information systems and services that extend the Global Information Grid to enable mission command in support of unified land operations,” said Mr. Joseph David, Project Manager, PEO EIS. “The facility serves as a major communications hub for the Department of Defense, joint, interagency, intergovernmental and multinational organizations throughout Europe and Africa.”



The facility enhances 2d TSB’s ability to enable mission command and deliver world-class satellite communications, service delivery, and theater communications security support, according to Mr. Robert Allen, TCF Landstuhl’s Assistant Site Supervisor.



“The facility provides a more integrated, up-to-date facility and equipment,” Allen said. “This improves service capabilities for all users. Additionally, updates to the power emergency backup system ensure we can provide continued service in the event of a commercial power loss.”



Additionally, new equipment was installed to provide superior security and fire detection/suppression capabilities.



“This new facility enables us to provide enhanced communications options to warfighters by extending SATCOM circuits into the terrestrial networks to provide NIPR and SIPR access,” Allen said. “We also directly support the Landstuhl Regional Hospital with connections worldwide providing rapid access to patient records and medical experts.”



The multi-year, multi-million dollar project began in June 2017. The Strategic Command Center Infrastructure Upgrades Contract supports Combatant Commands and their support elements within the 2d TSB span of control, including but not limited to the United States European Command, the United States Africa Command, the United States Army Europe, and the United States Army Africa areas of responsibility.



The 2d TSB requested Power Projection Enablers Europe to document the requirements for the design of a new Technical Control Facility within the new construction.



“As the overarching government project manager for TCF Landstuhl under the Strategic Command Center (SCC) contract, I coordinate with other managers, both government and contractor, to ensure the TCF Landstuhl project stays on schedule and within budget,” David said. “I also ensure that the labor and material are within scope and up to code. Any deviation to either of these focuses posed a significant risk to the functionality, durability, and vulnerability of this capability and those directly impacted.”



The combined team’s efforts to keep the project on schedule and within budget parameters resulted in a modernized facility providing more stable, reliable, and expandable communications capabilities. Their efforts ensures continued interoperability with warfighters, and improved interconnectivity with allies and partner nations.