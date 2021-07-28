MEDDAC Bavaria medical Soldiers compete for Best Leader title

SEMBACH, Germany – A team of four Soldiers from Army medical units across Europe are competing for the title of Best Leader in the U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader competition at Fort Shafter, Hawaii July 26-30. The four person team consists of a company grade officer, a first sergeant, a non-commissioned officer and a Soldier.



The competition is designed to promote “esprit de corps” while recognizing Soldiers who demonstrate a commitment to the Army values and embody the warrior ethos. The Best Leader competition recognizes those Soldiers demonstrating superb military bearing and communication skills, knowledge of various military subjects, and the ability to perform a variety of Soldier skills.



“I’ve been in the Army for about 18 years and I’ve participated in and organized competitions many times,” said 1st Sgt. Andrew DeVito, assigned to U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Bavaria. “Being back in the mode of preparing to compete again made me realize that no matter what stage of your Army career you find yourself in, there remains a need to stay fit to fight and capable of any mission the Army asks from you.”



To earn the right to compete in the annual MEDCOM competition, the Soldiers first competed and won at the unit and regional health command level.

The Best Leader competition requires competitors to complete a variety of tasks including; marksmanship, land navigation, an obstacle course, combat water survival, hands-on medical tasks, and culminates in a 30-plus mile foot march.



“It is an honor to represent Regional Health Command Europe at this level of competition,” said Sgt. Brenden Lopez, a behavioral health technician at U.S. Army Health Clinic Ansbach, MEDDAC Bavaria. “I hope representing the little clinic in Ansbach at MEDCOM Best Warrior will inspire the younger soldiers that it does not matter where you are stationed or what your (military occupational specialty) is. If you put in the work you will see the fruits of your labor.”



According to Brig. Gen. Mark Thompson, commanding general for Regional Health Command Europe, competing for the title of Best Leader takes determination, commitment, and most of all, personal courage,



“These Soldiers demonstrate their commitment to our Army Values of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage,” Thompson said.

The competition challenges the Army's best medical personnel in a demanding, continuous, and realistic simulated operational environment. The winners of the competition are named as the most technically competent, physically and mentally tough medical Soldiers in the United States Army Medical Command.



The winning Soldier and non-commissioned officer will go on to compete in the Army’s Best Warrior competition, which will take place in the fall.

