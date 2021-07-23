NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound hosts groundbreaking for fuel depot upgrade

Photo By Brian Davis | Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Commander, Navy Region Northwest, speaks at a groundbreaking...... read more read more Photo By Brian Davis | Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Commander, Navy Region Northwest, speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony at Manchester Fuel Depot, Wash. July 23. The ceremony was held to kick off a military construction project involving the removal of WWII-era underground fuel storage tanks and replacing them with modern above-ground tanks at the largest Department of Defense single-site fuel facility in the continental United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian J. Davis/RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound hosted a groundbreaking ceremony July 23 to kick off a major modernization project at the Manchester Fuel Depot.



On hand for the event were U. S. Representative Derek Kilmer of Washington’s 6th Congressional District; Mayor Rob Putaansuu, City of Port Orchard; Rear Adm. Brad Collins, Commander, Navy Region Northwest; Capt. Richard Rhinehart, Commanding Officer, Naval Base Kitsap; Capt. Shawn Triggs, Commanding Officer of NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound; and Capt. Edward Miller, Commanding Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Northwest (NAVFAC) Northwest.



The ceremony marked the beginning of a major renovation project that involves removing WWII-era underground fuel storage tanks and replacing them with modern above-ground tanks.



According to Triggs, the facility’s original underground tanks were constructed of steel reinforced concrete, with 26 internal support columns and covered with 6 feet of earth. They were built in the early days of World War Two to withstand direct hits from the most powerful naval and aerial ordinance at the time, he said.



While the underground tanks remain serviceable, the cost of inspection and maintenance has gotten higher over the years.



“They continue to operate with excellent safety and environmental records… Yet there comes a time when replacement becomes the most prudent and cost effective option,” said Triggs.



Triggs added that the tank replacement project will bring the latest in tank materials and fuel storage systems monitoring technology. The project will increase the facility’s overall storage capacity, as well as save taxpayer money in the long run.



The project will also bring ecological benefits.



“It’s a win for the taxpayers, and it’s a win for our environment… the above-ground storage will minimize environmental risk and the new safety monitoring technology will reduce the likelihood of incident. For everyone that lives here and cares about this place, that’s good news,” said Rep. Kilmer.



The project also highlights the fuel depot’s critical role in supporting the Navy’s fleet readiness and mission capability.



“You don’t need to be a naval strategist to understand the value of this place… much of the fuel and power for the world’s greatest Navy comes from right here. Upgrading the fuel tanks here—the reason we are all here today—is a great example of how we are adapting to ensure we can continue to safely and efficiently accomplish our mission long into the future,” said Collins.



NAVFAC Northwest awarded the military construction project for $54 million to Garco Construction Company of Spokane, Wash. on May 25. NAVFAC Northwest will manage construction work, which is scheduled to begin August 2 and complete in early 2024.



“This project highlights years of combined and dedicated effort which better positions the Navy to enable warfighter lethality while maximizing naval shore readiness,” said Miller.



Manchester Fuel Depot is the largest Department of Defense single-site fuel facility in the continental United States. Part of Naval Base Kitsap, and operated by the NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound Fuel Department, the facility’s mission is to provide customers with top quality military specification fuel, lubricants, and additives used by U.S. and allied land, sea, and air forces.



NAVSUP FLC Puget Sound is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.