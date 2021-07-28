Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads changes command

NORFOLK, Va. — Capt. Matthew Frauenzimmer relieved Capt. Jonathan Kline as Commanding Officer of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads during a change of command ceremony at Sewells Point Golf Course on July 28.



Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander of Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, presided over the ceremony.



“Changes of Command have always been a bit bittersweet to me because on one hand we get to recognize a job well done and say farewell to a valued leader and a friend and on the other we can look forward to new ideas under the direction of the new Commanding Officer,” he said.



Rock thanked the Sailors and Civilians from the NSA Hampton Roads team for all of their hard work and efforts, particularly during the past 18 months.



“It has been a challenging year and a half with COVID restrictions and ever-changing health protection conditions, however, I remain in awe of your resilience and professionalism that gets the job done every single time,” he said. “It’s an honor to be part of your team and I couldn’t be more proud of each and every one of you.”



Rock also highlighted Kline’s tenure at NSA Hampton Roads over the past three years and his many successes and achievements.



“In my 34 years in uniform, I have never worked for a more thoughtful, more respected and more selfless leader than Jon,” said Rock. “As the best Commanding Officer in Navy-Region Mid Atlantic, Jon made us all better.”



Rock emphasized the unique mission of NSA Hampton Roads and Kline’s vital communication and coordination with the tenant commands.



“Jon masterfully led the largest concentration of fleet headquarters administrative and communication facilities outside of Washington, D.C., to include critical commands such as Fleet Forces Command, U.S. Second Fleet, Submarine Forces Atlantic, Naval Air Forces Atlantic, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Joint Forces Staff College, and dozens of other organizations central to our national security,” he said.



During his remarks, Kline praised his staff for their dedication and efforts during the past three years under his leadership.



“The accolades and accomplishments that we get rewarded for comes from the Sailors and Civilians who work hard every day to make it happen,” said Kline. “To this team of professionals, I have been inspired over these past three years by your commitment, your confidence, your character, and your compassion. While we are geographically dispersed, we have built a team and a family who cares for the mission and each other.”



Kline’s next assignment will be as the Director of Operations for Navy Region Europe, Africa, and Central Asia in Naples, Italy.



Frauenzimmer previously served as the Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations, Plans, and Training for Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 2 aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. His operational assignments include initial and department head service with the World Famous World Watchers of Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadron (VQ) 1; Assistant Operations Officer aboard USS Abraham Lincoln; Executive and 80th Commanding Officer of the Grey Knights of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46. His shore assignments include overseas assignments in Japan as the Current and Assistant Operations Officer for Commander, Task Force (CTF) 57/72 where he detached frequently to the Arabian Gulf; Aide and Executive Assistant to the Commanding General, Joint Task Force (JTF) Civil Support, U.S. Northern Command; Requirements Officer to OPNAV for Naval Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance systems (N2/N6); and Assistant Chief of Staff for Plans, War Fighting Assessments, and the Chief Information Officer for Commander Patrol and Reconnaissance Group.

