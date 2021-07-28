Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Training at Forager 21

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.28.2021

    Story by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the 62nd Medical Brigade practice treating and loading patients onto a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, under the guidance of the 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, during a medical training event as part of Forager 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 28, 2021.

    Participants first practiced loading patients onto an UH-72 Lakota helicopter while the blades were dormant, eventually loading patients into a black hawk with the blades in full motion. Topics included a refresher of tactical combat casualty care and securing all items inside the helicopter, while ensuring the overall safety of the patient.

    This training was in preparation for a joint event involving the 82nd Airborne Division and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. Soldiers from the Guam National Guard and America’s First Corps were also in attendance. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    USARPAC
    Readiness
    INDOPACOM
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #ForagerEx21
    ExForager21
    FirstCorps

