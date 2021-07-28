Medical Training at Forager 21

Photo By Spc. Richard Carlisi | Soldiers with the 62nd Medical Brigade and Guam National Guard practice treating and...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Richard Carlisi | Soldiers with the 62nd Medical Brigade and Guam National Guard practice treating and loading patients onto a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, under the guidance of the 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, during a medical training event as part of Forager 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 28, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 62nd Medical Brigade practice treating and loading patients onto a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, under the guidance of the 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, during a medical training event as part of Forager 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 28, 2021.



Participants first practiced loading patients onto an UH-72 Lakota helicopter while the blades were dormant, eventually loading patients into a black hawk with the blades in full motion. Topics included a refresher of tactical combat casualty care and securing all items inside the helicopter, while ensuring the overall safety of the patient.



This training was in preparation for a joint event involving the 82nd Airborne Division and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. Soldiers from the Guam National Guard and America’s First Corps were also in attendance. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps)