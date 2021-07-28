Soldiers with the 62nd Medical Brigade practice treating and loading patients onto a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, under the guidance of the 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion, during a medical training event as part of Forager 21 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 28, 2021.
Participants first practiced loading patients onto an UH-72 Lakota helicopter while the blades were dormant, eventually loading patients into a black hawk with the blades in full motion. Topics included a refresher of tactical combat casualty care and securing all items inside the helicopter, while ensuring the overall safety of the patient.
This training was in preparation for a joint event involving the 82nd Airborne Division and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. Soldiers from the Guam National Guard and America’s First Corps were also in attendance. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 21:37
|Story ID:
|401953
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Medical Training at Forager 21, by SPC Richard Carlisi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT