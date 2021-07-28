Fort McCoy Commissary recognized for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month support

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy Commissary team receive a certificate of appreciation July...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy Commissary team receive a certificate of appreciation July 27, 2021, from Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Rebecca Wilkinson with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation at the commissary at Fort McCoy, Wis. The commissary staff received the certificate for their support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Fort McCoy in April. The commissary team collected and donated 326.3 pounds of requested items that included hygiene items, household cleaning supplies, and family entertainment items. Those donations helped support survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence and their family members who may have been displaced from their home. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Fort McCoy Commissary team were recognized July 27 by Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and post Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program representatives for their support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Fort McCoy in April.



Sexual Assault Response Coordinator Rebecca Wilkinson with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Poss presented a special certificate to the commissary team.



“This certificate of appreciation is presented to the Fort McCoy Commissary team for superior support of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in April 2021,” Wilkinson said reading the certificate. Your team selflessly collected and donated over 300 pounds of needed items for Brighter Tomorrows, created a clothesline project to raise awareness and provide inspiration, and fully participated in Denim Day to support survivors. Your generosity is appreciated and your actions are commendable. Thank you for a job well done.”



Brighter Tomorrows, which is mentioned in the certificate, is a “human service agency dedicated to empowering survivors of domestic violence through the provision of safe housing, supportive counseling, and legal advocacy services,” according to the website brightertomorrows.com.



“Brighter Tomorrows is a community partner that supports survivors of sexual assault,” Wilkinson said. “The COVID-19 pandemic had hit Brighter Tomorrows hard, and they missed out on their usual donation drives.”



Wilkinson gave more detail about the support from the commissary team.



“The commissary team collected and donated 326.3 pounds of requested items that included hygiene items, household cleaning supplies, and family entertainment items,” she said. “These donations help support survivors of sexual assault or domestic violence and their family members who may be displaced from their home.”



Wilkinson noted that the Fort McCoy Garrison also collected an additional 150 pounds of requested items to support the April donation drive, and the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade — a Fort McCoy tenant organization — held a ruck march that also resulted in a “massive amount” of donations being collected.



Fort McCoy Commissary Officer Cindy Perry said is proud of how her team supports their community.



“We have a great team here, and they love to help out,” Perry said at the presentation.



Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is observed every April at Fort McCoy with many different activities. It is an annual campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault and educate communities and individuals on how to prevent sexual violence.



For more information about all military commissaries and the Fort McCoy Commissary, visit www.commissaries.com. And for more information about Army SHARP and what it represents, visit https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/sharp.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," and on Twitter by searching "usagmccoy."