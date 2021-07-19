USS Henry M. Jackson Gold Crew Conducts Change of Command At Sea

SILVERDALE, Wash. -- The Gold crew of Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Henry M. Jackson (SSBN 730) conducted a change of command ceremony on board while underway, July 19.



Cmdr. Jason Glab relieved Cmdr. Matthew Freniere, and assumed the duties and responsibilities of commanding officer for the Henry M. Jackson Gold crew.



This previously uncommon underway change of command demonstrates how the Navy and its strategic forces have evolved during the COVID crisis to think, act, and operate differently in order to meet deterrent mission tasking while simultaneously executing necessary ship lifecycle events.



“Cmdr. Freniere led his team to impressive heights. His time in command culminated with his crew being awarded the Submarine Squadron 17 Battle ‘E’ for 2020 and U.S. Strategic Command’s Omaha award winner for 2020," said Capt. Charles “Chas” McLenithan, commodore, Submarine Squadron 17. "To Matt’s credit he instilled a strong culture of feedback onboard HMJ which led to many improvements across all facets of SSBN operations. Cmdr. Glab is inheriting a great team in a truly unique way, highlighting the operational agility of our Strategic Forces, as he takes over and continues HMJ’s Strategic Deterrent patrol."



Freniere assumed command of Henry M. Jackson's Gold crew December 2018.



"Thank you for exceeding my high expectations every step of the way," said Freniere. "Thank you for shifting the culture to one of inclusion based on dignity and respect of each individual. I witnessed tremendous growth in each and every one of you, and the team as a whole. It was an absolute honor and joy to serve each and every one of you over the last three years.”



Glab comes to Henry M. Jackson Gold from the staff of Commander, Submarine Forces, Pacific Fleet.



"I appreciate the hard work and dedication of the families of the Henry M. Jackson Gold," said Glab. "This demonstrates the capabilities and expertise of the strategic submarine community and that they could change commanding officers mid patrol without missing a beat."



Henry M. Jackson last year celebrated 36 years since its commissioning. The submarine is one of eight Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines homeported at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor. It is the only U.S. Navy ship to be named after United States Senator Henry M. Jackson and the only Ohio-class submarine that is not named after a state.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 18:07 Story ID: 401948 Location: SILVERDALE, WA, US Web Views: 230 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Henry M. Jackson Gold Crew Conducts Change of Command At Sea, by PO2 Victoria Foley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.