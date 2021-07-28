Col. Jeremy St. Laurent, commander, 597th Transportation Brigade, presented Orlando (Tony) Perez with the Meritorious Civilian Service Award during an award ceremony at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. July 28.



The Meritorious Civilian Service Award is the second highest award and medal provided to civilian employees within agencies of the federal government of the United States.



During his remarks, St. Laurent said that it is an absolute honor to present the award to a fellow paratrooper and thanked Perez for his dedication to the U.S. Army as both a retired Sergeant Major and for his significant efforts during his 12-year career as a civilian supply specialist.

As the unit supply specialist, Perez played a major role in supplying the brigade with everything needed to keep the facilities working, fleet running and property accounted for.



"Every organization needs individuals that beat the pavement and are not afraid to get their hands dirty and roll up their sleeves and go to work. We are definitely going to miss him," Command Sgt. Major Lonnie Gabriel.



After Perez was pinned with the medal, the rapid supporters lined up to shake his hand and wish him good luck.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 15:53 Story ID: 401932 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier for life: Former paratrooper recognized for civilian service, by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.