AMCOM Data, Analytics Strategy outlines path to become data-fluent organization

In September, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Data and Analytics Center was established to create and maintain an overarching data and analytics program.



The AMCOM DAC has a vision of “creating/maintaining an overarching data and analytics program that ensures the effective and efficient use of data and information enabling the command's mission and growing a data-literate culture,” said AMCOM DAC Chief Data and Analytics Officer Joyce Myers.



To that end, AMCOM Commander Maj. Gen. Todd Royar recently signed the AMCOM Data and Analytics Strategy that builds on the framework of the Department of Defense and Army’s data strategies. The ADAS is the starting point as the command embarks on laying the foundation and creating an enduring an outcome-driven plan.



“Quality data will drive virtually all future decisions,” Royar said. “Our data strategy will guide us to collect what we need in order to inform those decisions."



AMCOM’s Executive Steering Committee, championed and chaired by the deputy to the commanding general, will provide oversite of the data and analytics governance program.



Webster’s defines data as facts or figures to be processed; evidence, records, statistics, etc. from which conclusions can be inferred; information. It defines analytics as the part of logic having to do with analyzing – or examine in detail.



The ADAS states that data and analytics are important to AMCOM and the Army and outlines why both matter and how they can be used to enhance the organization’s combat capabilities and operational efficiency to support the warfighter.



According to the ADAS, “The first step is to build partnerships and organizational knowledge within AMCOM and external activities.” The policy explains that Myers and her team “will take a leadership role in the creation, implementation and oversight of the enterprise-wide information and data-management goals, standards, policy, practices, and processes aligned with AMCOM strategic goals.”



“Data and analytics is a core part of the AMCOM mission with data being one of our key assets,” she said. “We are fortunate to have leaders willing to champion the data and analytics program, which includes data literacy, so that we can enable the workforce to pursue data-driven solutions.”



The desired end state is for AMCOM to be a data-centric, data-fluent organization capable of using data as an asset. The seven goals and objectives of the ADAS are simplified using the acronym VAULTIS, short for data that is visible, accessible, understandable, linked, trustworthy, interoperable and secure.



V – Goal: Data must be visible. Objectives: Data is available to authorized users; the data catalog is available to all users; metadata must be identified, documented and shared; and leadership has access to data visualizations when necessary.

A – Goal: Data is accessible. Objectives: Data is properly managed and controlled and accessible to authorized users via approved and common platforms.

U – Goal: Data is understandable. Objectives: Users will have access to a dictionary/glossary to help them understand common terms; data inventories are created with ownership and requirement information; data is mapped and available in a standard format.

L – Goal: Data is linked. Objectives: Data will be integrated to support its exploration and analyzation; metadata – background information – will be used to combine data.

T – Goal: Data is trustworthy. Objectives: a data quality program will be launched to manage, enhance promote data cleansing and quality efforts; data will be properly managed throughout its life cycle; polices for data management will be applied for all supported AMCOM systems.

I – Goal: Data is interoperable. Objectives: Data will be understood and exchanged by relevant systems as much as possible; interoperability with existing systems.

S – Goal: Data is secure. Objectives: Data will only be shared with authorized users, the management program will be used to manage access to and sharing of data at the proper level; an effective data security program will be established and enforced.



“Our strategy is directly nested with our higher headquarters, the Army, and DOD,” Myers said. “Remaining nested and invested in the process will ultimately improve our overall data maturity and support AMCOM to achieve its strategic goals and objectives.”



“Data governance is not a one-time effort,” the ADAS says. Continuous monitoring and maintenance will be required to support its improvement and development.



* This is the first of a series of articles that will spotlight the AMCOM Data and Analytics Center and its efforts.

