NAVWAR Launches First Secret-Level DevSecOps Pipeline

Photo By Rick Naystatt | 210723-N-UN340-006 SAN DIEGO (July 23, 2021) Matt O’Neil, left, Project Manager,...... read more read more Photo By Rick Naystatt | 210723-N-UN340-006 SAN DIEGO (July 23, 2021) Matt O’Neil, left, Project Manager, Overmatch Software Armory Tools at Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) initiates a build pipeline for a demo project with Deputy Project Manager Johanna Flores in NIWC Pacific’s Modernization Application Growth Innovation Center (MAGIC) Laboratory at NIWC Pacific. (US Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) announced the launch of the Navy’s first secret, commercial, cloud-enabled, development, security and operations (DevSecOps) pipeline, transforming how the Navy protects and manages access to data and applications across all mission areas.



This pipeline, known as the Overmatch Software Armory, is an Impact Level (IL) 6 digital environment capable of supporting classified mission applications, using industry-standard DevSecOps principles designed to automate the integration of security at every phase of the software development lifecycle, from initial design through integration, testing, deployment and software delivery.



Since 2018, the Overmatch Software Armory has been operating at IL4 accommodating Department of Defense (DoD) Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and at IL5 accommodating DoD CUI and National Security Systems. This is the first time the Overmatch Software Armory is operating at IL6, accommodating DoD Classified Information up to the Secret-level. The IL6 version is a mirrored companion pipeline with the same tools and automation, including cybersecurity tools enabling early inclusion of security into the development process.



The Overmatch Software Armory IL4/IL5 is currently serving more than 1,300 users and 77 projects, while the IL6 version has been added to the Naval Digital Marketplace, providing users with a classified environment for secure development, testing and staging for tactical, afloat, ashore and hardened systems.



Managed by the Program Executive Office for Digital and Enterprise Services (PEO Digital), the Naval Digital Marketplace is a centralized approach to governing the Navy’s acquisition of cloud-related products and services. It supports a full range of missions and data classifications through a multi-cloud, multi-vendor strategy focused on limiting duplication, reducing inefficiencies and accelerating digital modernization efforts.



“The Digital Marketplace serves as the single gateway for products and services associated with DevSecOps,” said Travis Methvin, cloud program manager for PEO Digital. “We are happy to announce the addition of the IL6 Overmatch Software Armory for the provisioning and consumption of the products and services associated with DevSecOps implementations.”



One of the projects the Overmatch Software Armory has been approved for is the transformation of the Risk Management Framework (RMF), a risk-based cybersecurity approach for enterprise-level authorization of IT systems and services. RMF is a rigorous six-step process that can take anywhere from six to 12 months, with an end goal of IT systems or services receiving the authorization to operate on the Navy’s network for deployment to the fleet.



The Overmatch Software Armory streamlines the RMF process, increasing the pace of software delivery to the fleet, while allowing for continuous updating and direct delivery of newer versions of applications in as little as one day.



“Previously, if we wanted to have our own classified secret software pipeline, we would have had to build an on premise solution and host it in a secure location onsite,” said David Jenkins, deputy for project development, Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific Command and Control Systems Division. “Now we can take advantage of the Overmatch Software Armory IL6 commercial cloud.”



The use and benefits of the Overmatch Software Armory now being available at the Secret-level is in line with the Department of the Navy cloud policy focused on leveraging cloud computing services for software development.



“There are other communities, such as the intelligence community that have been operating in commercially available Secret spaces for a while,” said Chris Johnson, Command and Control and Enterprise Engineering division head. “But this is the first time we have a DoD entity, specifically the U.S. Navy, not only operating in IL6 but offering an enterprise DevSecOps service for multiple programs and projects to use.”



In addition to RMF, one of the largest users of the Overmatch Software Armory is Project Overmatch, a high priority Navy initiative aimed at delivering a more lethal, better-connected fleet of the future by connecting manned and unmanned platforms, weapons and sensors together in a robust Naval Operational Architecture that integrates with Joint All-Domain Command and Control for enhanced Distributed Maritime Operations.



Project Overmatch leverages the latest in digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and networking technologies for improved fleet readiness worldwide.



One way Project Overmatch is using the Overmatch Software Armory is through NAVWAR’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Networks Advanced Naval Technology Exercise (NetANTX). Launched in June 2021 the prize challenge focuses on identifying and delivering the most advanced AI-enabled technologies available in support of Project Overmatch. The AI-focused prize challenge is enabled by the Overmatch Software Armory and intends to make operationally relevant data sets available to selected AI developers. The call for white papers is currently open, with submissions due 27 July.



For more information on this Prize Challenge visit: https://www.challenge.gov/challenge/networks-advanced-naval-technology-exercise-ainetantx-artificial-intelligence-prize-challenge/



About NAVWAR:



NAVWAR identifies, develops, delivers and sustains information warfighting capabilities and services that enable naval, joint, coalition and other national missions operating in warfighting domains from seabed to space and through cyberspace. NAVWAR consists of more than 11,000 civilian, active duty and reserve professionals located around the world.